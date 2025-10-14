Hyderabad

Congress Hits Back at KTR Over Voter List Allegations, Calls His Claims a ‘Political Drama’

A fresh political war of words has erupted in Telangana after BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) accused the Congress government of large-scale irregularities in the voter lists

Hyderabad: A fresh political war of words has erupted in Telangana after BRS working president K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) accused the Congress government of large-scale irregularities in the voter lists, alleging that over 40 names were registered under a single household in one locality.

KTR had recently approached the Election Commission, demanding a thorough investigation into what he described as “massive voter fraud” ahead of the upcoming elections. He claimed that such discrepancies clearly reflected attempts at vote manipulation by the ruling Congress.

Responding sharply to these charges, the Telangana Congress ridiculed KTR’s allegations, calling them a “poorly scripted drama.” In a strongly worded statement posted on social media, the party said the elections are being held between “failed governance and people’s governance,” taking a direct swipe at KTR.

The Congress further asserted that the district election officials had already clarified the issue, confirming that those 43 voters were added to the rolls during the BRS government’s tenure itself. The party questioned whether KTR was indirectly admitting to his own party’s manipulation of voter lists in the past.

“Stop enacting dramas, KTR,” the Congress post read, adding that “no matter how many acts you perform, your political journey will end at your farmhouse.”

The exchange highlights the escalating tensions between the BRS and Congress as both parties gear up for crucial by-elections in Telangana, each trying to discredit the other over the integrity of the electoral process.

