Congress, Not Centre, Feeding Telangana’s Poor: Uttam Kumar Reddy Fires Back

Hyderabad: Telangana Civil Supplies Minister N Uttam Kumar Reddy stated that the Congress government has taken a historic step by distributing free fine rice to all below poverty line (BPL) families. Speaking during a video conference with MPs, MLAs, MLCs, and corporation chairpersons from Jala Soudha on Thursday, the minister clarified that the credit for this initiative belongs solely to the state, not the central government.

“Centre’s Role Limited, State Bears Full Cost,” Says Minister

Minister Uttam debunked claims that the central government is responsible for the rice distribution.

“It is untrue that rice is being distributed under a central scheme. Only a limited quantity of rice comes from the Centre, and the rest is fully managed and funded by the state government,” he emphasized.

The state government is now replacing central supplies and spending an additional 20% from its own funds to ensure the availability of fine rice. The scheme costs the Telangana government Rs 13,000 crore annually, he added.

White Ration Cards to Be Issued Soon to Expand Coverage

Uttam Kumar Reddy also announced that white ration cards will soon be issued to the deserving poor, potentially increasing the number of beneficiaries from 2.81 crore to 3.10 crore.

“We are ready to provide rice to the expanded beneficiary base once fresh ration cards are distributed,” he assured.

He urged public representatives to actively counter misinformation about the Centre’s involvement and spread awareness of the state government’s efforts.

Record Paddy Production Despite Medigadda Project Issues

Despite challenges faced by the Kaleshwaram project—particularly the non-functioning of Medigadda—the state has achieved record paddy production.

281 lakh metric tonnes of paddy were produced in 123.27 lakh acres during the combined kharif and rabi seasons .

In kharif, 66.78 lakh acres yielded 153.5 lakh metric tonnes, while in rabi, 56.49 lakh acres are expected to yield 127.5 lakh metric tonnes.

Government Sets Up 8,209 Paddy Procurement Centers

To support farmers during the current rabi season, the government has established 8,209 paddy procurement centers across Telangana.

Additionally, 24 lakh metric tonnes of rice have been procured so far, and a bonus of Rs 500 per tonne was paid, amounting to Rs 1,199 crore in direct payments to farmers.