Congress Workers Burn KTR’s Effigy over Remarks on Women’s Free Bus Travel Scheme

Hyderabad: Congress activists, led by Hyderabad District Congress Committee (DCC) President Mohammed Waliullah Sameer, staged a protest on Friday, burning an effigy of BRS Working President K T Rama Rao in response to his inappropriate remarks about the free bus travel scheme for women.

The protest took place at the historic Charminar, where Congress workers gathered to express their outrage over KTR’s controversial comments. Congress party’s Charminar constituency Incharge Mujeebullah Shareef, Bahadurpura constituency Incharge P Rajesh and other senior leaders participated in the protest.

Congress activists, led by Hyderabad District Congress Committee President Mohammed Waliullah Sameer, staged a protest on Friday, burning an effigy of BRS Working President KTR in response to his inappropriate remarks about the free bus travel scheme for women.@INCHyderabadDCC pic.twitter.com/ouxJbdr1ZY — Indian News Network (@INNChannelNews) August 16, 2024

They raised slogans against KTR, demanding strict action against the BRS leader for his insulting remarks. The protesters strongly condemned KTR for what they termed an insult to the women of Telangana.

Waliullah Sameer criticised KTR for derogatory references to “break dances” and “recording dances” on buses while commenting on the free bus travel scheme.

He accused KTR of displaying a narrow-minded and cheap approach towards women, stating that his comments were unbecoming of a leader and reflected poorly on his attitude towards women’s issues.

“KTR has humiliated the women of Telangana with his insensitive remarks. His words not only undermine the importance of providing free bus travel for women but also reveal a deep-seated disrespect for the dignity of women,” Sameer said.

The #Congress leaders and cadres protested several places in #Telangana against #KTR, on his alleged derogatory remarks about #women, demanding apologise in publicly.



Telangana State Commission for Women (@SCWTelangana) Chairperson @sharadanerella

has issued a notice to the #BRS… pic.twitter.com/3iOGdapwMl — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 16, 2024

He urged the people of Telangana, especially women, to stand up against such regressive attitudes and demand accountability from their leaders.

Sameer further elaborated that the Congress party has always been committed to empowering women and ensuring their safety and dignity.

He stated that the free bus travel scheme was a step towards achieving greater freedom and mobility for women, and any attempt to belittle this initiative would be met with strong opposition.

“The Congress party will not tolerate any insult to the women of Telangana. We will continue to fight for their rights and ensure that leaders like KTR are held accountable for their words and actions,” he added.