Constable Injured as Ganja Smugglers Forcefully Escape Bhadrachalam Check Post

Bhadrachalam: In a shocking incident, suspected ganja smugglers injured a police constable at the Godavari check post in Bhadrachalam before fleeing the scene on Sunday.

The incident occurred when a group of bike-borne smugglers attempted to cross the police-forest checkpoint while allegedly carrying contraband substances.

The injured constable, identified as Ramachari, suffered a fractured leg after being deliberately hit by the smugglers’ bike when he tried to stop them for inspection.

He was given first aid locally before being shifted to Hyderabad for advanced medical treatment.

Daring Escape of Smugglers Raises Security Concerns

The high-risk escape of the suspected smugglers has raised serious concerns about security at the Bhadrachalam police-forest check post, a known route for illegal transportation of ganja and other contraband items.

🔹 The smugglers were reportedly carrying a bag, possibly filled with illegal substances, when they encountered Constable Ramachari.

🔹 Instead of stopping for inspection, they rammed their bike into him, knocking him down and breaking his leg.

🔹 The suspects then sped away, escaping from the police checkpoint, leaving the injured officer on the ground.

Police Launch Manhunt for Smugglers

Following the incident, Bhadrachalam police launched a search operation to trace and apprehend the absconding smugglers. Law enforcement agencies are currently reviewing CCTV footage from the area and coordinating with neighboring districts to track the suspects.

Senior officials have urged enhanced vigilance at the check post, given the increasing number of smuggling-related attacks on law enforcement officers in the region.

Second Attack in Weeks: Recurring Pattern of Smuggler Violence

This violent escape attempt marks the second such attack on police officers at the Bhadrachalam check post within a short span.

📌 February 16 Incident:

On February 16, another group of three bike-riding smugglers attempted to breach the same check post by ramming their bikes into police barricades. In that incident, a constable sustained injuries while trying to stop the suspects, who managed to flee the scene.

The repeated attacks indicate that ganja smugglers are becoming increasingly aggressive, making it more dangerous for law enforcement officers to intercept them.

Growing Ganja Smuggling Concerns in Telangana

🚨 Key Issues Concerning Smuggling in the Region:

✅ Godavari River Checkpoints: Smugglers are increasingly using river routes and forest areas to transport ganja, bypassing major highways.

✅ Rising Attacks on Police: The boldness of smugglers in attacking law enforcement officers indicates a well-organized smuggling network.

✅ Need for Advanced Surveillance: Authorities may need to implement enhanced security measures, including AI-based surveillance and drone monitoring, to detect smugglers before they reach checkpoints.

Authorities Plan Stronger Action Against Smuggling Networks

Following the escalating smuggler violence, the Bhadrachalam police department is planning a multi-agency crackdown on ganja smuggling networks operating in the area.

Proposed Measures to Strengthen Security:

🔸 Increased Check Post Surveillance: Installing more high-resolution cameras to track vehicle movements.

🔸 Reinforced Barricades & Roadblocks: Setting up stronger barricades that prevent bikes from breaching checkpoints.

🔸 More Personnel & Armed Patrolling: Deploying additional police officers and forest rangers to check vulnerable entry points.

🔸 Use of Drones for Surveillance: Utilizing drone technology to monitor forest routes commonly used by smugglers.

Public Outrage and Police Commitment to Justice

The incident has sparked public outrage, with citizens demanding stricter action against organized smuggling rings. The police have assured that they will track down the culprits and ensure strict legal action against those involved in the attack.

Meanwhile, Constable Ramachari remains under medical care in Hyderabad, and his condition is being closely monitored by doctors.