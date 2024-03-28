Control room set up in Telangana to curb black money during elections

Hyderabad: The Income Tax Department, Hyderabad has set up a round-the-clock control room to monitor and curb the misuse of illegal cash/jewelry during the Lok Sabha elections in Telangana.

The Lok Sabha elections for Telangana will be held on May 13.

The control room will be functioning 24 hours a day, seven days a week (24×7), the IT department said in a release here on Thursday.

Citizens can provide information on cash/jewelry being stored/transported/being distributed for election purposes on Toll-Free Number : 1800-425-1788, Landline Number: 040-23426201/ 23426202, WhatsApp Number: 91-8688701400 and Email id: cleantelanganaelections@incometax.gov.in