Controversial Influencer Sharmishtha Panoli Released on Bail, Gets Police Security

Kolkata: In a significant relief, the Calcutta High Court on Thursday granted bail to social media influencer Sharmishtha Panoli, who was recently arrested over a controversial video she shared online. Alongside granting bail, the court has directed the police to provide her with appropriate protection, citing no serious cognizable offence in the complaint filed against her.

The bench, led by Justice Raja Basu Chowdhury, stated that custodial interrogation was not necessary in the case. The court also questioned the nature of the arrest warrant, calling it “mechanical” and clarified that the FIR does not disclose any grave criminal charges.

Panoli has been released on a personal bond of ₹10,000. However, she will be required to obtain prior permission from the Chief Judicial Magistrate (CJM) if she intends to travel abroad. The court noted that the process of issuing a legal notice was still underway when she was reportedly outside Kolkata.

Arrest Over Alleged Communal Remarks

Sharmishtha Panoli was arrested by Kolkata Police from Gurugram, Haryana, following a complaint that alleged she had uploaded a video containing communal remarks. In the video, she reportedly criticized Bollywood celebrities for remaining silent on “Operation Sindoor”—a controversial issue involving religious sentiments.

The video sparked backlash, with critics accusing her of using offensive language and making remarks that targeted a specific community. A formal complaint was filed against her at the Garden Reach Police Station on May 15. Although Panoli later deleted the video and issued a public apology, legal proceedings moved forward, and she was sent to judicial custody until June 13 by a lower court.

Political Reactions and Public Debate

Panoli’s arrest triggered widespread debate on social media and drew sharp reactions from across the political spectrum. While some supported the arrest as necessary to curb hate speech, others saw it as an infringement on free speech.

Among those who weighed in was Andhra Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Pawan Kalyan, who urged the West Bengal Police to act in a just and balanced manner. In a statement posted on X (formerly Twitter), Kalyan remarked:

“Blasphemy must be condemned — but secularism must not become a shield for some and a sword for others. Justice must be equal for all. The nation is watching.”

What Sparked the Controversy?

The controversy began when Panoli posted a video questioning Bollywood’s silence over “Operation Sindoor.” During the video, she allegedly made derogatory comments about a particular religious group, which led to the backlash and eventual filing of an FIR.

Despite removing the video and apologizing, the incident quickly became a flashpoint for online discourse on communal harmony, freedom of expression, and law enforcement. The case remains under investigation, and Panoli has been instructed to cooperate fully with authorities.