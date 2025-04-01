Controversial Waqf (Amendment) Bill to Be Tabled in Parliament Tomorrow, 8 Hours Allocated for Debate

New Delhi: The last four days of the Parliament Budget Session 2025 are expected to be turbulent as the Central Government prepares to table the Waqf (Amendment) Bill in the House this week, facing strong opposition from various political parties. Opposition MPs have firmly stated that they will strongly protest the bill’s passage.

The bill proposes amendments to the existing laws governing state Waqf boards. The government intends to present the bill on Wednesday, while the current session of Parliament is set to conclude on Friday.

A total of 8 hours have been allocated for the debate, starting from Wednesday noon. However, this decision has drawn strong objections from the opposition, leading to a walkout from the Business Advisory Committee (BAC) meeting, chaired by Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla. The opposition had demanded 12 hours for discussion, but the government only allotted 8 hours.

Minority Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju will respond at the end of the debate and seek approval from the House for the bill’s passage.

Rijiju emphasized that he wants the Waqf (Amendment) Bill to be passed as soon as possible, and the Parliament session may be extended for its passage, although no official announcement has been made.

“Some people are claiming that the Waqf (Amendment) Bill is unconstitutional, but Waqf laws have existed since before independence. If the Waqf Act has been in place for decades, how can it suddenly be deemed illegal?” Rijiju told the media.

The bill has sparked a major political clash between the government and opposition. Opposition parties argue that it infringes on minority rights, while the government claims it aims to improve the existing legal framework.

With the debate set to take place on Wednesday, all eyes are on Parliament to see whether the government succeeds in getting the bill passed.