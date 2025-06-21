Counterfeit Version of Sun Pharma Cholesterol Lowering Drugs Seized in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: In a significant crackdown on counterfeit pharmaceuticals, the Telangana Drugs Control Administration (DCA) has seized spurious versions of heart medications Rosuvas F 20 and Rosuvas F 10 in Hyderabad’s Koti area. These counterfeit cholesterol-lowering drugs, falsely labeled under the name of Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd, were discovered during intelligence-led raids on June 19, 2025.

Counterfeit Drugs Found in Inderbagh, Koti

The DCA conducted surprise inspections at two distribution firms — Ganga Pharma Distributors and Sri Nandini Pharma — located in Inderbagh, Koti. During the operation, fake versions of:

Rosuvas F 20 (Batch No: SIF2736A)

Rosuvas F 10 (Batch No: SIF2676A)

were found with forged manufacturing dates of December 2024 and expiry listed as May 2027.

Sun Pharma Confirms Counterfeit Status

Leading pharmaceutical company Sun Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., whose name was used on the packaging, has confirmed that these products were not manufactured by them. This authentication leaves no doubt that the drugs seized were counterfeit and illegal.

These drugs — containing Rosuvastatin and Fenofibrate — are commonly prescribed to treat high cholesterol and triglyceride levels, and are crucial in preventing heart attacks, strokes, and angina.

DCA Warns of Serious Health Threa

The DCA issued a stern warning about the public health threat posed by counterfeit drugs, stating:

“Counterfeit drugs endanger patients’ lives. They fail to treat the disease and can lead to severe health complications.”

Patients who unknowingly consume these fake medicines may be left vulnerable to major cardiovascular events, negating the benefits of legitimate treatment.

₹3 Lakh Worth of Fake Drugs Seized

The value of the seized counterfeit drugs is estimated at ₹3 lakh. Investigations are ongoing to trace the origin of the fake supply chain and bring the perpetrators to justice.

This incident raises serious concerns about the integrity of the pharmaceutical distribution system, especially as India battles rising cases of lifestyle-related diseases, including heart ailments caused by processed food consumption and sedentary habits.

A Growing Crisis in India’s Healthcare Landscape

With lifestyle diseases on the rise, access to authentic and effective medication is more critical than ever. The proliferation of counterfeit heart medicines presents a dangerous new challenge to India’s already strained healthcare system.

The DCA has vowed to intensify inspections, ensure supply chain vigilance, and protect public health from such deceptive and harmful practices.