Telangana Govt Deposits ₹905.89 Cr Under Rythu Bharosa, Benefiting 66.19 Lakh Farmers Across 106 Lakh Acres

The Congress-led government in Telangana continues its commitment to farmers through the Rythu Bharosa scheme, aimed at offering financial assistance to annadatas (farmers). On Saturday, the government deposited funds into the bank accounts of farmers owning up to 9 acres of land.

₹905.89 Crore Released for Farmers Owning Up to 7 Acres

As part of the ongoing phased distribution, the government had already released ₹905.89 crore on Friday, benefiting farmers who own up to 7 acres of land. These funds were credited directly to their bank accounts, ensuring transparency and timely delivery of support.

66.19 Lakh Farmers Benefited So Far

According to official data, the scheme has reached 66.19 lakh farmers across Telangana. The state government emphasized that its goal is to provide crop assistance and economic security to all eligible farmers based on the extent of their landholdings.

106 Lakh Acres Covered Under Crop Assistance

The government also reported that financial support under Rythu Bharosa has been extended to 106 lakh acres of agricultural land, covering a vast majority of cultivators in the state. On Thursday alone, around 4,43,167 farmers received Rythu Bharosa funds into their accounts.

Rythu Bharosa Scheme: A Lifeline for Telangana’s Farmers

The Rythu Bharosa scheme, a flagship initiative of the Congress government, is designed to alleviate financial burdens on farmers, especially during the cultivation season. By directly depositing funds based on land ownership, the government aims to empower farmers and boost agricultural productivity.

The state administration has promised to continue disbursing funds in a phased manner, ensuring every eligible farmer receives the intended benefits under the scheme.