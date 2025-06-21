Konda Surekha Criticizes Congress Leaders for Spreading Cabinet Rumors and Stopping Development Work

WARANGAL: Telangana Endowments Minister Konda Surekha launched a fiery offensive against her own party leaders on Friday, accusing senior Congress MLAs of spreading falsehoods and attempting to jeopardize her ministerial post.

Konda Surekha Accuses Kadiyam Srihari of Sabotage

Konda Surekha singled out Station Ghanpur MLA and former minister Kadiyam Srihari, alleging that he had been working against her since the day she was inducted into the Cabinet.

“He has been continuously misleading Chief Minister Revanth Reddy and in-charge minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy with baseless allegations,” she said. Also Read: Former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina Goes on Trial — Awami League Says It’s Unfair and Political

Surekha claimed that Srihari is orchestrating a false campaign suggesting she will soon be dropped from the Cabinet, and compared his political behavior to his tactics during his stints in the TD and TRS parties.

“Srihari’s Daughter Became MP, Why Target My Family?”

The minister also brought family dynamics into the conversation, stating:

“My daughter wasn’t lucky enough to become an MLA, but Kadiyam’s daughter was fortunate to become an MP.”

She implied that Srihari’s repeated criticisms stem from envy and insecurity over her current political standing.

Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy Also Under Fire

Surekha didn’t spare Warangal West MLA Naini Rajender Reddy either, expressing disappointment over his public criticism of her during a press conference with other Congress leaders.

She accused Reddy of obstructing developmental projects in the tri-cities of Warangal, Hanamkonda, and Kazipet, and targeted his control over local religious institutions.

“Bhadrakali temple is not anyone’s personal property. He is acting as if it belongs to him,” she charged.

Rift Highlights Deepening Factionalism in Congress Ranks

This public infighting among senior Congress leaders exposes factional tensions within the party in Telangana, particularly in the Warangal region, which holds political significance.

While the Congress leadership has yet to respond officially, the sharp attacks from a sitting minister against two key MLAs are likely to stir further internal debate and realignment ahead of future elections.