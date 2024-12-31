Karnataka High Court Halts Arrest Warrant Against Robin Uthappa in EPF Fraud Case

Bengaluru: In a significant development, the Karnataka High Court has stayed the arrest warrant issued against former Indian cricketer Robin Uthappa in connection with an alleged ₹23 lakh Employees’ Provident Fund (EPF) fraud case. The warrant, issued on December 21 by PF Regional Commissioner Shadakshari Gopal Reddy, had directed Pulakeshinagar police to act.

The case revolves around Uthappa’s association with Centaurus Lifestyle Brands Pvt. Ltd., which was accused of deducting EPF contributions from employees’ salaries but failing to deposit the amounts.

According to officials, the arrest warrant was returned to the PF office after Uthappa was found to no longer reside at his registered Pulakeshinagar address.

Responding to the allegations, Uthappa clarified his limited role in companies like Centaurus Lifestyle Brands, Strawberry Lenceria Pvt. Ltd., and Berryz Fashion House. He emphasized that his involvement was restricted to financial contributions as a director during 2018-19 and that he played no role in the day-to-day operations.

In an Instagram post, Uthappa stated, “I did not have an active executive role, nor was I involved in the daily operations of the businesses. My professional commitments as a cricketer, TV presenter, and commentator left me with no time or expertise to manage their activities.”

Robin Uthappa, a celebrated cricketer, has represented India in 59 international matches, scoring 1,183 runs in ODIs. A star player in the Indian Premier League (IPL), he played for teams like Kolkata Knight Riders, Royal Challengers Bangalore, and Mumbai Indians. Uthappa was instrumental in KKR’s title-winning campaign 2014 and is widely recognized for his aggressive batting style.

This case has sparked widespread attention, with the Karnataka High Court’s stay offering temporary relief to Uthappa as legal proceedings continue.