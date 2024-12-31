Watch: Jaiswal Tells Sledging Konstas to ‘Do Your Job’ and Smashes a Shot at Him

Watch as Yashasvi Jaiswal tells Australia’s Sam Konstas to “shut up” during the Boxing Day Test, then hits a powerful shot straight at him.

Melbourne: A fiery confrontation unfolded between India’s Yashasvi Jaiswal and Australia’s debutant Sam Konstas during Melbourne’s second innings of the Boxing Day Test. Konstas, fielding at silly point, relentlessly sledged Jaiswal, prompting the Indian batter to warn the 19-year-old to “shut up.” The exchange escalated when Jaiswal smashed the next delivery straight into Konstas’ body, fueling the drama of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

Jaiswal, who scored a gritty 84 runs, showcased resilience despite the constant taunts from Konstas. The young Australian debutant, however, remained unfazed, smirking as he continued his provocation, making his mark in his first Test. Konstas also impressed with a maiden half-century in the first innings, fearlessly facing Jasprit Bumrah.

Australia eventually defeated India by 184 runs, taking a 2-1 lead in the series. Despite Jaiswal’s valiant performance, India struggled against Australia’s all-round dominance.

#YashasviJaiswal didn’t just let his bat do the talking!



A cheeky ‘Do your job!’ to #SamKonstas was all it took to light up the game with some good old-fashioned on-field banter. 🔥👏#AUSvINDOnStar 👉 4th Test, Day 5 LIVE NOW! | #ToughestRivalry pic.twitter.com/cF7tWqLtdM — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) December 30, 2024

This thrilling encounter has added more intensity to the already fierce rivalry between the two teams in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy. As the series moves into the Sydney Test, starting January 3, both teams are focused on securing a spot in the World Test Championship Final, making this upcoming clash even more critical.

Fans are eager to see if the Jaiswal-Konstas rivalry will continue in the Sydney Test as India and Australia battle for supremacy in world cricket.