Rohit Sharma will retire from tests after the Border-Gavaskar Trophy?

Indian cricket captain Rohit Sharma is reportedly contemplating retirement from Test cricket, with his last appearance likely during the final Test of the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy in Sydney. Sources suggest Rohit’s decision hinges on India’s qualification for the 2025 World Test Championship (WTC) Final, which now seems uncertain.

A report by The Times of India indicates that discussions about Rohit’s position in the Indian Test squad have been circulating among the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) officials and selectors. While Rohit reportedly hopes to lead the team if India makes it to the WTC Final, the Sydney Test could mark the end of his Test career if they fall short.

A Tough Series for Rohit and Team India

The speculation follows India’s 184-run defeat in the fourth Test against Australia at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This marked India’s fifth loss in their last six Tests under Rohit’s captaincy, with one draw.

The ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy has been a rollercoaster for India. After a historic 0-3 whitewash by New Zealand at home, India secured a victory in Perth under vice-captain Jasprit Bumrah but faltered in Adelaide and Melbourne. A rain-affected draw at the Gabba offered some respite but failed to mask the team’s struggles.

The Melbourne Test highlighted India’s batting woes despite a strong lineup. Chasing a target of 340, only two players managed to score in double digits, with the team folding for a meager total. Rohit’s performance has also been underwhelming, scoring just 31 runs across five innings in the series.

WTC Qualification in Doubt

India’s path to the WTC Final now rests on a slim chance. They must win the Sydney Test and rely on Australia losing their upcoming matches against Sri Lanka. Meanwhile, Australia needs only one win from the following three Tests to secure its spot in the final.

Rohit’s Legacy in Test Cricket

If the Sydney Test becomes Rohit Sharma’s final appearance in the most extended format, it will close a chapter on a career marked by resilience and adaptability. Initially celebrated for his prowess in white-ball cricket, Rohit reinvented himself as a dependable opener in Test cricket.

The cricketing world will now wait for official confirmation, with many fans hoping for one last memorable innings from the Mumbai maestro in Sydney.