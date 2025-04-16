Cow Dung Clash: DUSU President Strikes Back at Lakshmibai College Principal

A video recently went viral showing Lakshmibai College principal Pratyush Vatsala applying cow dung paste to classroom walls. The principal claimed this was part of a research initiative on sustainable cooling techniques, aimed at providing eco-friendly alternatives to combat rising temperatures.

Vatsala shared the update in a faculty WhatsApp group, mentioning that C Block classrooms were selected for this trial and that it would “enhance the teaching experience” with naturally cooler environments.

Student Backlash and DUSU Protest

Following the viral video, students expressed outrage, citing the lack of consent or prior information regarding the experiment. On Tuesday, tensions peaked when Delhi University Students’ Union (DUSU) president Raunak Khatri smeared cow dung on the walls of the principal’s office in protest.

Speaking at the protest, Khatri said:

“If research is to be done, let it be done at home. Not without informing the students.”

He later posted on X (formerly Twitter), stating:

“We hope madam will now remove the AC from her room and replace it with cow dung walls for natural cooling.”

Principal Defends the Initiative as Eco-Friendly Research

Responding to the backlash, Principal Vatsala said:

“This is part of a sustainable and natural cooling research project. There’s nothing wrong in using soil or cow dung—people are misinterpreting the intent.”

She assured that full research documentation would be shared publicly within a week, and reiterated the need for alternative, environment-friendly cooling solutions in the face of climate change.

No Immediate Response from DU Administration

So far, Delhi University administration has not issued a new statement regarding Tuesday’s protest. However, during the initial video controversy, the administration supported the principal’s efforts, emphasizing the experimental nature of the eco-friendly approach.

Debate Over Consent and Environment-Friendly Innovation

This incident has sparked a wider debate over the ethics of student consent in research-related activities, and the feasibility of traditional methods like cow dung usage in modern academic spaces. While some support the initiative for its eco-conscious goals, many students and faculty have raised concerns about hygiene, consent, and communication gaps.

VIDEO | Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) president Ronak Khatri smears cow dung on the walls of the principal’s office at Lakshmibai College.



(Full video available on PTI Videos – https://t.co/n147TvrpG7) pic.twitter.com/by5B6msIAl — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) April 15, 2025

More Clarity Awaited

As the issue unfolds, all eyes are on DU’s next move and the principal’s detailed explanation of the research. With rising temperatures, the call for sustainable cooling solutions is real—but so is the need for inclusive, transparent practices in educational institutions.