Hyderabad

Fatal Head-On Crash Between Two Motorcycles Claims Three Lives in Pahadishareef

Photo of Mohammed Yousuf Mohammed Yousuf2 October 2025 - 14:54
Hyderabad: A fatal road accident at Pahadishareef on the outskirts of Hyderabad claimed three young lives and left another critically injured on Wednesday morning.

The deceased were identified as Konda Arun (23), Eslavath Mohan (18), and Raavath Siddu (18). The injured victim, 17-year-old Eslavath Simhari, was rushed to a nearby hospital for treatment.

According to police reports, the accident occurred when two motorcycles, travelling in opposite directions, collided head-on at high speed. Arun was on his way to visit relatives at Pedda Golconda on a Pulsar bike, while Mohan, Siddu, and Simhari were heading towards Harshaguda village on another two-wheeler.

“The impact of the collision was severe. Arun, Mohan, and Siddu suffered fatal injuries and died instantly, while Simhari survived with serious injuries,” said Inspector S. Raghavendra Reddy of Pahadishareef Police Station.

Authorities have registered a case and launched an investigation into the incident. The tragic mishap has once again highlighted the dangers of reckless driving and overspeeding on the city’s outskirts.

