Falaknuma’s Long-Awaited Rail Over Bridge Completed, Inauguration Expected Soon

Hyderabad: The long wait for a new Rail Over Bridge (ROB) at Falaknuma has finally come to an end. After several years of delays, the much-needed infrastructure is ready, offering long-awaited relief to the people of Hyderabad’s Old City. GHMC officials confirmed that the bridge is now fully constructed and only awaits final approvals, with its inauguration likely to take place in October.

Work on the project began in 2021 but faced repeated setbacks before reaching completion. Built through a joint effort of the GHMC and South-Central Railway, the bridge spans 360 metres and has been developed at a cost of ₹47.1 crore. The new structure is expected to ease the heavy traffic burden on one of the most congested stretches of the Old City.

The earlier ROB had become outdated and too narrow for the growing number of vehicles, resulting in daily gridlocks and frustration for commuters. The newly constructed bridge is designed to offer smoother passage, improving connectivity between Chandrayangutta, Falaknuma Palace, Charminar, and surrounding neighborhoods.

Residents, who have endured traffic chaos for years, are welcoming the development with a sense of relief. “Daily travel will become quicker and more convenient,” said Mohammed Khader of Shastripuram. Jahangir, a local from Chandrayangutta, added, “After waiting for years, this will finally make commuting stress-free.”

With the new Falaknuma ROB set to open soon, thousands of commuters can look forward to easier travel and better road infrastructure in the heart of the Old City.