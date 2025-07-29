Crocodile Scare Grips Kishan Bagh, Asad Baba Nagar — Pets Attacked, Residents Alarmed

Kishan Bagh, Hyderabad: Panic has spread across the Kishan Bagh and Asad Baba Nagar areas as crocodiles have reportedly been spotted in the Musi river, which flows through the locality. Residents say they have seen at least three to four crocodiles in recent days, raising serious concerns for public safety.

Locals fear for the lives of their children and livestock, as there are no protective barriers or fencing along the river. Several people reported that pet goats and dogs have already fallen prey to the crocodiles. “This area is home to low-income families who rely on livestock to make a living. Losing animals to crocodile attacks is a huge blow for us,” a resident said.

Our correspondent, Mohammed Iqbal, spoke to families affected by the situation. They revealed that complaints were made to the police, but no action has been taken so far. An elderly woman from the area urged the government to intervene immediately. “There must be proper fencing along the river to protect both people and animals,” she said.

The affected neighborhoods are among the city’s underdeveloped slum areas, where residents struggle daily to survive. Their pets are not only companions but also sources of livelihood. Locals are calling on the authorities to act swiftly before a more serious tragedy occurs.

Residents are pleading for the government to ensure the safety of both lives and property by addressing the growing crocodile threat along the Musi river.