Currency notes with Anupam Kher picture used to con bullion trader of 2.1 kg gold

Ahmedabad: In a plot twist that could be the envy of even Bollywood, a bullion trader was duped of 2.1 kgs of gold after unidentified con men handed over counterfeit currency featuring the face of noted actor Anupam Kher.

The transaction at the end left a local bullion trader, Mehul Thakkar, high and dry and duped of 2.1 kgs of gold.

Thakkar filed a complaint with the Navrangpura police station, detailing how he was tricked into accepting 26 bundles of counterfeit Rs 500 notes.

The fake currency, which hilariously bore the misspelled label “Resole Bank of India,” was presented to his staff in exchange for 2.1 kgs of gold on September 24.

The saga began when Thakkar, a gold dealer with a penchant for shiny things, received a call from Prashant Patel, the manager of a jewellery shop whom the bullion trader knew.

Patel was eager to buy 2.1 kgs of gold, and after some haggling, they settled on a price of Rs 1.60 crore. Little did Thakkar know; he was about to become the star of a real-life comedy.

On September 24, Thakkar instructed his staff to meet Patel at an ‘angadia pedhi’ (Hawala) office – a traditional money-moving service.

When they arrived, they were greeted not by the glamorous world of gold trade but by three “gentlemen” who handed over bundles of what they claimed were Rs 500 notes.

The unsuspecting staff was told to count the ‘money’ using a machine provided by the trio.

Two of them then went out with the gold biscuits on the pretext of fetching the remaining Rs 30 lakh from a neighbouring office, while a third one stayed on.

When the staff sent by Thakkar noticed the currency notes were fake after taking them out from plastic wrap for counting, they questioned the third person, who told them he was there just to deliver the counting machine for ‘angadia pedhi’, the complainant told the police.

It also later came to light that the angadia office was opened by the accused persons two days before the incident, as per the complaint.

An FIR has since been filed against the two unidentified suspects, and police have launched an investigation to track down the culprits behind this unusual con.