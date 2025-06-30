Cyber Fraudsters Exploit ‘Lucky Draw’ Gimmick to Loot Lakhs

Hyderabad: As online shopping becomes increasingly popular across Telangana, cybercriminals have found new ways to exploit unsuspecting consumers.

Their latest ploy involves posing as representatives of reputed e-commerce companies and offering fake “lucky draw” winnings to scam people out of large sums of money.

How the Scam Works

The fraudsters typically send messages claiming the user has been selected for a lucky draw or scratch card prize. These messages often promise high-value rewards such as cash prizes, cars, or even international trips—on the condition that recipients follow specific instructions.

To make their claims believable, scammers use stolen consumer data—such as purchase history and personal information—gathered from third-party platforms linked to e-commerce transactions.

Rise in Lucky Draw Fraud Cases

There has been a sharp increase in such scam cases over the past few weeks. Cybercriminals are leveraging user data from third-party vendors and delivery platforms to target individuals who recently made online purchases. Knowing what was bought, from where, and when, helps them gain the victim’s trust.

Warnings from Authorities

Authorities have issued several warnings to help consumers stay vigilant. Key recommendations include:

Do not trust OTP-based reward claims: Legitimate e-commerce platforms never ask for OTPs to distribute gifts or scratch cards.

Legitimate e-commerce platforms never ask for OTPs to distribute gifts or scratch cards. Avoid clicking on unknown links: Especially if received via WhatsApp or SMS from unfamiliar numbers.

Especially if received via WhatsApp or SMS from unfamiliar numbers. Never pay upfront for a prize: If asked to pay any registration or shipping fee before claiming a reward, it’s likely a scam.

If asked to pay any registration or shipping fee before claiming a reward, it’s likely a scam. Shop only on verified websites: Always ensure the website is official and secure before entering payment details.

Always ensure the website is official and secure before entering payment details. Ignore too-good-to-be-true offers on social media.

What to Do If You Are Scammed

If you or someone you know falls victim to such a scam:

Immediately call the 1930 toll-free cybercrime helpline

File a complaint with your nearest police station

Report the incident on the National Cyber Crime Portal at cybercrime.gov.in

Stay Alert, Stay Safe

As cybercriminals continue to adopt sophisticated tactics, staying informed and cautious is the best defense. Authorities urge all online shoppers to double-check every offer and report any suspicious activity without delay.