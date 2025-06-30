Telangana Tragedy: 7-Year-Old Crushed to Death Under Father’s Tractor in Mahabubabad

Hyderabad: In a heart-wrenching incident, a 7-year-old boy lost his life after falling under a tractor driven by his father in Rajula Kotapally village of Mahabubabad district, Telangana. What began as a joyful family outing to the fields ended in an unimaginable tragedy that has plunged the entire village into mourning.

Child Crushed Under Rotavator While Playing on Tractor

According to reports, the boy, identified as Varun, was the youngest son of a couple, Prasad and Surna, who took their three children along while heading to the field for ploughing. The children were playing happily around the tractor while the parents worked, unaware of the impending danger.

Surna reportedly got off the tractor to work on the field while Prasad continued ploughing with the children sitting on the tractor. Unfortunately, during the operation, Varun accidentally slipped and fell near the tractor’s rotavator. The machine fatally crushed him on the spot.

Family Devastated, Police Begin Investigation

The incident unfolded before the eyes of the helpless parents, who were left in shock and broke down inconsolably at the sight of their son’s lifeless body. The child’s body was badly mutilated in the accident.

Soon after, local police reached the spot, registered a case, and launched an investigation into the matter. The village has been engulfed in grief, with neighbors and relatives expressing sorrow and support for the bereaved family.

Road Safety and Agricultural Awareness Urged

This tragic accident has sparked renewed calls for greater awareness around agricultural machinery safety, especially when children are present in work zones. Experts urge farmers and rural communities to exercise extreme caution and ensure children are kept at a safe distance from operating equipment.