Cyberabad: 329 Drunk Drivers Caught in Special Weekend Traffic Drive

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad Traffic Police conducted a special drunk driving enforcement drive over the weekend, resulting in the apprehension of 329 individuals for driving under the influence of alcohol.

The initiative is part of ongoing efforts to ensure road safety and reduce alcohol-related accidents in the region.

Vehicle-Wise Breakdown of Offenders

During the intensive weekend checks, drunk driving cases were recorded across various types of vehicles. The breakdown is as follows:

Two-wheelers: 248

248 Three-wheelers: 23

23 Four-wheelers: 54

54 Heavy Vehicles: 04

This data reflects the high incidence of drunk driving among two-wheeler users, who remain the most vulnerable group on city roads.

BAC Levels Recorded in Offenders

The offenders were categorized based on their Blood Alcohol Concentration (BAC) levels:

283 offenders had BAC levels ranging from 35 mg/100 ml to 200 mg/100 ml

had BAC levels ranging from 37 offenders had BAC levels between 201 mg/100 ml and 300 mg/100 ml

had BAC levels between 09 offenders had dangerously high BAC levels between 301 mg/100 ml and 500 mg/100 ml

All the accused will be produced before the Hon’ble Court as per legal procedures.

Strict Legal Action Under New Law

The Cyberabad Police warned that driving under the influence is a serious offence, especially under the new legal framework of Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita, 2023.

Any individual found drunk driving and causing a fatal accident will be charged under Section 105 (Culpable Homicide Not Amounting to Murder). The maximum punishment includes 10 years of imprisonment and a fine.

Cyberabad Police Appeal for Responsible Driving

Reiterating their commitment to public safety, the Cyberabad Traffic Police have urged all citizens to avoid drinking and driving. Officials emphasized the importance of responsible driving habits to protect not just the drivers but everyone on the road.