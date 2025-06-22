Hyderabad Commissioner Inspects Patny Nala Restoration to Prevent Flooding

Hyderabad: Hyderabad Commissioner AV Ranganath conducted a field inspection of the Patny Nala restoration works on Saturday, accompanied by Cantonment CEO Madhukar Naik. The restoration is being executed with a 20-meter width, ensuring a 5-meter buffer zone on both sides, aimed at improving water flow and reducing flood risk.

The Commissioner emphasized the urgency of completing the works swiftly and clearing silt and encroachments in coordination with the Cantonment Board. He instructed that retaining walls on both sides be constructed at a faster pace to ensure long-term safety for the six colonies situated upstream, which are highly vulnerable to flooding.

Prakashnagar Nala Dredging to Prevent Flooding Near Metro Station

In another inspection, Commissioner Ranganath visited the Prakashnagar Metro Station area in Secunderabad, a location known for waterlogging even after minor rainfall. He reviewed the desilting operations of the nala that channels stormwater from Begumpet Airport and surrounding 3,000 km areas via Prakashnagar and Chikoti Gardens.

GHMC Zonal Commissioner Ravikiran and Hydra Inspector Aditya informed the Commissioner that boulders near the Metro Station and IOC petrol pump had already been removed. AV Ranganath directed officials to monitor the area during upcoming rains to evaluate the situation. If issues persist, he stressed the need for a permanent solution.

Commissioner Calls for Pre-Cast Box Drains in High-Traffic Areas

Highlighting the high traffic congestion in these zones, the Commissioner instructed that pre-cast box drains should be readied in advance to complete the work within hours, minimizing public inconvenience.