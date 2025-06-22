Revenue Sadassulu: Telangana Receives 8.58 Lakh Land Dispute Applications

Hyderabad: The Telangana government’s ambitious land reform initiative, Revenue Sadassulu, has received a staggering 8.58 lakh applications from across the state, highlighting the extent of unresolved land issues. The drive, held between June 3 and 20, was aimed at correcting errors in land records—particularly those caused during the previous BRS regime’s Dharani portal implementation.

Programme Targets Dharani Lapses, Brings Transparency in Land Administration

The programme was designed to correct major lapses in the Dharani portal and reintroduce transparency and accountability in revenue and land administration. Under the leadership of Revenue Minister Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, revenue officials were deployed at village and mandal levels to directly address farmers’ long-standing grievances.

Bhu Bharati Act Replaces Dharani: Congress Pushes Land Record Reforms

Also Read: After US Bombs Iran Site, India Sends Buses to Bring Its People Back from Israel

Launched on April 14, 2025, by Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy, the Bhu Bharati Act replaced the RoR Act of 2020 (Dharani system) and became the cornerstone of Telangana’s new land reform framework. Minister Srinivas Reddy emphasized that the Congress government is focused on restoring faith in land governance through citizen-centric, transparent administration.

Three Phases of Revenue Sadassulu: A State-Wide Effort

The drive was rolled out in three major phases:

Phase 1 (April 17–30) : 12,000 applications across 72 Sadassulu in 4 mandals

: 12,000 applications across 72 Sadassulu in 4 mandals Phase 2 (May 5 onwards) : 46,000 applications from 414 Sadassulu in 28 mandals

: 46,000 applications from 414 Sadassulu in 28 mandals Phase 3 (June 3–20): A massive outreach covering 10,239 villages in 561 mandals, receiving over 8 lakh applications

In total, 10,725 Sadassulu were held across 593 mandals, with 3.27 lakh applications already uploaded online for processing.

Khammam Tops the List; Free Forms Distributed to Farmers

The Khammam district led the submissions with 67,000 applications, followed by Bhadradri Kothagudem (61,000), Warangal (54,000), Jayashankar Bhupalapally (48,000), and Nalgonda (42,000).

Free application forms were handed out one day before each Sadassu, and revenue staff—under MRO supervision—personally collected and issued receipts for each submission, ensuring door-to-door assistance.