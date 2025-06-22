After US Bombs Iran Site, India Sends Buses to Bring Its People Back from Israel

India has rescheduled the first evacuation of its citizens from Israel following the United States’ recent strikes on three Iranian nuclear sites. Initially reported as canceled, two buses have now departed to facilitate the evacuation process amidst escalating conflict in the region.

US Confirms Airstrikes on Iran’s Nuclear Facilities Including Fordow

US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces bombed three key nuclear sites in Iran, including the highly fortified Fordow facility. These military actions have intensified tensions in the Middle East, prompting Israel to alter its security protocols and public activity guidelines.

Israel Implements Home Front Command Restrictions Amid Security Concerns

In response to the escalating conflict, Israel’s Minister of Defense Benny Gantz approved immediate changes to Home Front Command instructions. Starting Sunday at 3:45 AM, the entire country was shifted from Partial and Limited Activity to Essential Activity status. This includes a ban on educational activities, public gatherings, and most workplaces except essential sectors.

Also Read: Trump Warns Iran After Joint Strike with Israel: “This Cannot Continue”

The public has been urged to strictly follow updates via official Home Front Command channels, the National Emergency Portal, and the Home Front Command app for the latest instructions.

Trump Urges Iran to Seek Peace or Face Greater Force

Following the strikes, President Trump praised the US military’s efforts, calling the operation historic and expressing hope that further military action would not be necessary. He described Iran as a “bully” in the Middle East and warned Tehran that continued aggression would be met with “greater force.”

Rising Casualties Reported in Israel-Iran Conflict

According to reports from a human rights organization cited by AP, Israeli strikes on Iran have resulted in at least 865 deaths and over 3,300 injuries. The conflict, which began with Israeli attacks on Iranian nuclear facilities, has further escalated with Iranian strikes targeting key centers in Tel Aviv.