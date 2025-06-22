Trump Warns Iran After Joint Strike with Israel: “This Cannot Continue”

Washington: In a dramatic escalation of Middle East tensions, US President Donald Trump confirmed that American forces carried out precision airstrikes on Iranian nuclear facilities, including Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan. Following the attack, Trump expressed deep appreciation for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and the Israeli military, calling the joint effort unparalleled in modern military coordination.

“We worked as a team, like perhaps no team has ever worked before,” Trump stated. “We’ve gone a long way to erasing this horrible threat to Israel.” Also Read: Trump Warns of More Strikes After Iran Nuclear Site Bombings: “Peace Must Come Quickly”

Trump Issues Warning to Iran: “Many Targets Left”

During a Saturday night press briefing, Trump emphasized that the strikes were only the beginning if Tehran fails to de-escalate.

“There will either be peace or tragedy for Iran, far greater than what we have witnessed over the last eight days… If peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill,” he warned.

The President added that the military mission was aimed at crippling Iran’s nuclear enrichment capabilities and halting the nuclear threat he claims is posed by “the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

Netanyahu Thanks Trump: “First Comes Strength, Then Comes Peace”

Taking to social media platform X (formerly Twitter), Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu also praised Trump and the United States for their decisive action.

“President Trump and I often say: ‘Peace through strength.’ First comes strength, then comes peace. And tonight, Donald Trump and the United States acted with a lot of strength,” Netanyahu posted.

Conflict Escalates After June 13 Israeli Strike on Iran

The air conflict between Israel and Iran erupted on June 13, when Israel launched a surprise strike on Iranian territory. Israeli officials described it as a preemptive move to prevent Iran from acquiring nuclear weapons—an accusation Iran continues to deny.

The situation has further inflamed regional tensions, already high due to the ongoing Gaza conflict, which began in October 2023. The latest developments have now pulled the United States into direct military engagement, marking a significant turning point in the Iran-Israel conflict.

Trump Calls Strikes a “Historic Moment” for US and Israel

Earlier in the day, Trump posted on Truth Social, calling the coordinated airstrikes a “historic moment for the United States of America, Israel, and the World.” He urged Iran to end the confrontation, writing:

“Iran must now agree to end this war. Thank you!”

In another post, he lauded the American military:

“There is not another military in the World that could have done this. Now is the time for peace!”

Iran Confirms Strikes, Damage to Fordow Facility

Iranian state media confirmed that parts of the Fordow nuclear facility were hit by what they described as “enemy strikes.” However, the full extent of the damage remains unclear as international observers await further details.