Trump Warns of More Strikes After Iran Nuclear Site Bombings: “Peace Must Come Quickly”

Washington: President Donald Trump announced that the United States had carried out targeted airstrikes on three major Iranian nuclear sites, warning Tehran of more action unless tensions de-escalate. The precision strikes reportedly hit Fordow, Natanz, and Esfahan—key locations in Iran’s nuclear infrastructure.

At a high-stakes press conference held Saturday night (U.S. time), Trump declared:

“Tonight was the most difficult of them all by far and perhaps the most lethal. But if peace does not come quickly, we will go after those other targets with precision, speed and skill.”

Trump Declares “No Military in the World” Could Match the US

Praising the U.S. military for its execution of the operation, Trump added:

“There has never been a military that could have done what took place just a little while ago. Hopefully, we no longer need their services in this capacity.”

The President said the strikes were aimed at “crippling Iran’s nuclear enrichment capacity” and “ending the threat posed by the world’s number one state sponsor of terror.”

U.S. Fully Backs Israeli Campaign Against Iran

President Trump also extended full support to Israel’s military campaign against Iran, signaling a unified front with Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu.

“I want to thank and congratulate Prime Minister Bibi Netanyahu. We worked as a team, like perhaps no team has ever worked before,” Trump said.

Israel’s initial offensive on Iran began on June 13, targeting nuclear facilities in what it described as a preemptive measure to prevent Iran from developing nuclear weapons—an accusation Iran denies.

Iran Confirms Strike, Calls It an “Enemy Attack”

Iranian state media acknowledged that parts of the Fordow nuclear facility were damaged by what it called “enemy strikes.” However, the extent of the damage has not been independently verified. Iranian authorities have yet to publicly respond with a counterattack.

Rising Middle East Tensions Amid Ongoing Gaza Conflict

The latest U.S.-Iran escalation has further destabilized a region already fraught with conflict. The strikes come amid heightened tensions due to Israel’s ongoing war in Gaza, which began in October 2023.

Despite previous diplomatic efforts to revive the 2015 Iran nuclear deal, the U.S. appears to have shifted focus to military solutions, marking a significant turning point in American foreign policy in the region.