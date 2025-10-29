Cyclone Montha Shifts Toward North Telangana; IMD Warns of Heavy Rain and Flood Risk

Hyderabad: The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has issued a warning to Telangana regarding the deep depression caused by the severe cyclonic storm Montha, which poses a significant threat to the North Telangana and South Bastar areas.

Although the cyclone has weakened, it still presents a potential danger. Recent observations and forecast tracks from the IMD indicate that the so-called “remnants” are moving towards North Telangana. Initially predicted to weaken off the eastern coast, the depression has surprisingly shifted northward.

The cyclone is reportedly gaining slight strength as it interacts with local moisture and is expected to impact the region over the next 24 to 48 hours. The districts along the Godavari River basin are directly in its path, with the area from Bhadrachalam in the east to Karimnagar in the northwest set to experience strong winds ranging from 28 to 33 kilometers per hour.

These winds, while not particularly strong, have the potential to knock over trees, interfere with power lines, and make traveling difficult on roads that are already saturated. Areas at lower elevations, still in the process of recovering from last week’s unusual rainfall, are at an increased risk for flash flooding. The most pressing danger from the storm is the heavy rain, with IMD models forecasting rainfall to exceed 100 mm in certain localized areas.

Due to the impact of Cyclone Montha, the Telangana State received heavy rains on Wednesday. The highest rainfall of 20.8 cm was recorded in Uppunthal of Nagarkurnool district.

Similarly, 19.7 cm was recorded in Amrabad of Nagarkurnool district, followed by 18.5 cm in Teldevarapalli of Nalgonda district, 18.3 cm in Veltur of Nagarkurnool district, and 17.8 cm in Ainolu. 15.1 cm in Erraram of Nalgonda district, 13.3 cm in Polepalli, 13.9 cm in Velijala of Rangareddy district, 12.6 cm in Revalli of Wanaparthy district, and 11.9 cm in Midji of Mahabubnagar district.

In Hyderabad, Gachibowli, Khajaguda, Nanakranguda, Musheerabad, RTC Cross Roads, Gandhinagar, Kavadiguda, Bholakpur, Amberpet, Kacheguda, Nallakunta, Barkatpura, BN Reddynagar, Meerpet, Balapur, Badangpet, Maheshwaram, Thukkuguda, Pahadisharif, Jawaharnagar, Chikkadapalli, Baglingampalli, and Domalaguda have received heavy rain, resulting in water entering the roads and disrupting traffic.