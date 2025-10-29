Government Issue Emergency Directives to Officials and Public as Cyclone ‘Montha’ Brings Widespread Rains to Telangana

Hyderabad: Following heavy rains triggered by Cyclone ‘Montha’, Telangana Roads, Buildings, and Cinematography Minister Komatireddy Venkat Reddy have placed the Roads & Buildings (R&B) Department on high alert across the state.

Speaking over the phone with the department’s ENCs, CEs, and SEs on Wednesday, the minister directed that all officials remain vigilant in the field and avoid taking leave unless necessary.

He lauded the precautionary measures taken during the monsoon season and urged the same proactive spirit to continue.

Also Read: Cyclone Montha Batters Telangana: Hyderabad Faces Gridlock, Heavy Rains Bring City to a Standstill

Komatireddy instructed officials to install danger warning boards at causeways and culverts, and to maintain close coordination with the police, revenue, electricity, irrigation, and panchayat raj departments to alert the public in vulnerable areas.

He said the R&B control center, already operational at the department’s headquarters, should stay connected to all district offices to ensure real-time monitoring. He also suggested arranging alternative routes for emergency public transport where needed.

The minister advised people to venture out only if necessary and follow the safety precautions issued by authorities.

Meanwhile, Agriculture Minister Tummala Nageswara Rao held telephonic reviews with the district Collectors of Khammam and Bhadradri Kothagudem as the cyclone altered its course after crossing the coast.

Amid heavy rains lashing the joint Khammam region, the minister instructed officials to stay alert and urged farmers to protect their crops, avoid hurried sales, and postpone paddy harvesting until the weather stabilizes.

Tummala also advised residents of low-lying areas to remain cautious, avoid crossing streams or causeways, and cooperate with police personnel deployed for their safety. He directed the Irrigation Department to closely monitor water levels in tanks and reservoirs, given the rising risk of inflows due to continuous rainfall.

He appealed to people to stay indoors unless in emergencies, as the state continues to experience widespread rainfall under Montha’s influence.