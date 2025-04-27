Cyclone on the Way: Bengaluru and Karnataka Bracing for Increased Rainfall

Bengaluru: As summer intensifies across Karnataka, Bengaluru is experiencing more summer showers this year compared to 2023, according to the India Meteorological Department (IMD). The rise in convectional rainfall – caused when warm, moist air rises and cools, forming rain clouds – is behind the city’s wetter-than-usual summer.

N Puviarasan, Head of the Bengaluru Met Centre, explained, “Due to this phenomenon, Bengaluru is seeing more summer rains this year,” reported Deccan Herald.

Karnataka Weather Forecast: Thunderstorms, Gusty Winds, and Lightning Expected

The IMD has forecast light to moderate thundershowers with gusty winds and lightning across parts of Karnataka from Tuesday to Friday. For Bengaluru, cloudy conditions are expected, but no immediate rainfall has been predicted. Day temperatures in the city will likely stay around 34°C, with lows near 23°C over the next two days.

Statewide Rainfall: Several Karnataka Districts on Rain Alert

Thanks to an approaching cyclonic system, rainfall is set to increase across the state. Key regions expected to receive showers include:

Coastal Karnataka : Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada

: Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, Uttara Kannada North Karnataka : Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir

: Belgaum, Bagalkot, Bidar, Kalaburagi, Raichur, Yadgir South Interior Karnataka : Mysore, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Kolar, Hassan

: Mysore, Mandya, Chamarajanagar, Kodagu, Kolar, Hassan Central Karnataka: Shivamogga, Davangere, Gadag, Haveri, Chitradurga

Mixed Weather Patterns: Kalaburagi Scorches, Bengaluru Stays Mild

Recent weather data shows Kalaburagi recorded the highest temperature in Karnataka at 41.5°C, while Bengaluru’s GKVK station recorded a maximum of 35.2°C and a minimum of 23.0°C, highlighting contrasting climate conditions across the state.

Rainfall was also recorded in regions like Rabakavi, Chincholi, and Hubli, with more widespread showers expected in the days ahead.