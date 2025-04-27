KCR Will Become CM Again, Says Mahmood Ali at BRS 25th Anniversary

Hyderabad: On the occasion of the 25th anniversary of the Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), senior party leader and former Deputy Chief Minister Mohammed Mahmood Ali expressed strong confidence that K. Chandrashekar Rao (KCR) will once again become the Chief Minister of Telangana. Speaking to Sakshi on Saturday, Mahmood Ali stated that the people of Telangana want the return of KCR, who brought development, welfare, and self-respect to the state.

Congress Rule Was a Mistake, Says Mahmood Ali

Referring to the current Congress-led administration in Telangana, Mahmood Ali remarked that the people had made a one-time mistake by choosing Congress, and are now eager to bring back KCR. He added, “KCR is the symbol of Telangana’s self-respect, and the BRS silver jubilee meeting will prove it once again.”

KCR’s Vision and Telangana Movement Recalled

Mahmood Ali reminisced about his early days in the Telangana movement and his association with KCR even before the formation of TRS (now BRS). He recalled reading about the movement in a newspaper and immediately visiting KCR’s home in the old city of Hyderabad. “From that moment, I was committed to the cause. KCR gave me a vision—our water, our electricity, our jobs—and I joined him,” he shared.

Role in Telangana Movement and Loyalty to KCR

A key figure in the 1969 Telangana movement, Mahmood Ali spoke about how he returned to activism after years in business, aligning himself with KCR’s vision. “KCR always treated me like family. Since day one, I’ve had a special chamber at his residence and have worked according to his trust,” he added, proudly calling himself the second lifetime member of TRS.

Imam-e-Zameen and the Symbolic Rally Memory

Sharing a symbolic story from the Telangana agitation, Mahmood Ali recalled the time he forgot to bring the Imam-e-Zameen (a protective talisman) during a 1,000-car rally from Hyderabad to Delhi. “The entire rally was stopped for half an hour at Chandrayangutta until it was brought. That’s how important our traditions and beliefs were in this journey.”