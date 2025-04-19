Danger Zones Unveiled: US Tells Citizens to Avoid Key Areas in Bangladesh

Washington: The United States has reissued a Level 3 travel advisory for Bangladesh, urging its citizens to reconsider travel to the country due to civil unrest, crime, and potential terrorist activity. The advisory, released on Friday, highlights the ongoing security challenges in specific regions, particularly outside the capital city of Dhaka.

Civil Unrest Subsiding, But Risks Remain

While acknowledging that clashes and unrest have reduced since the formation of Bangladesh’s interim government in 2024, the advisory warned that occasional protests still carry the risk of escalating into violent clashes. The U.S. State Department emphasized the importance of avoiding all gatherings, even peaceful ones, as they could turn violent without warning.

“US citizens are reminded to avoid all gatherings, even peaceful ones, since they could turn violent with little or no warning,” the advisory stated.

Also Read: Mahesh Kumar Goud Criticizes Kishan Reddy’s Focus on Religion and Caste

Threat of Terrorism and Limited Assistance Outside Dhaka

The advisory further noted a continued threat of terrorist violence in various parts of Bangladesh, including the possibility of attacks in public spaces. The US government’s ability to assist its citizens, especially in remote areas, is reportedly limited due to travel restrictions and local conditions.

Chittagong Hill Tracts Designated ‘Level 4: Do Not Travel’

Of particular concern is the Chittagong Hill Tracts region, which has been issued the highest level of warning: Level 4 – Do Not Travel. This includes Khagrachari, Rangamati, and Bandarban districts.

“These areas experience occasional communal violence, terrorism, kidnapping, and other security risks,” the advisory noted. It also mentioned the presence of separatist organizations, IED attacks, and active shootings in the region.

Advisory Summary

Bangladesh overall: Level 3 – Reconsider Travel

Level 3 – Reconsider Travel Chittagong Hill Tracts (Khagrachari, Rangamati, Bandarban): Level 4 – Do Not Travel

Level 4 – Do Not Travel Risks cited: Civil unrest, terrorism, violent protests, kidnapping, and limited consular support.

Final Note

Travelers planning to visit Bangladesh are advised to stay informed, register with the Smart Traveler Enrollment Program (STEP), and follow local news and government instructions closely. The U.S. State Department continues to monitor the situation and will update the advisory as needed.