Mahesh Kumar Goud Criticizes Kishan Reddy’s Focus on Religion and Caste

, Mahesh Kumar Goud expressed his dissatisfaction with Kishan Reddy’s emphasis on topics like Owaisi, religion, and caste. He stated,

“As a Union Cabinet Minister, he should talk about development, raise the developmental issues in Telangana, and raise the metro line issue. He only speaks about religion, Muslims. This is not fair; Telangana is a secular state.”

Goud’s comments come in response to Kishan Reddy’s recent statements targeting the Congress, Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS), and All India Majlis-e-Ittehad-ul-Muslimeen (AIMIM) ahead of the upcoming LAC election.

Kishan Reddy’s Allegations Against Opposition Parties

During a campaign event, Kishan Reddy criticized the alliance between Congress, BRS, and AIMIM, labeling it an attempt to defeat the BJP. He referred to AIMIM leader Asaduddin Owaisi as the “super boss” of both Congress and BRS, suggesting a coordinated effort among the three parties.

Also Read: Auto Driver vs. Outsider: Latest Language War Goes Viral!

He also noted that while BRS had submitted a nomination for the LAC election, the Congress party had not. He alleged that both Congress and BRS supported AIMIM’s victory to defeat the BJP.

Election Details

The biennial election for one seat of the Telangana Legislative Council, representing the Hyderabad Local Authorities Constituency, is scheduled for April 23, 2025. The election was necessitated by the expiration of the term of BRS MLC MS Prabhakar on May 1.