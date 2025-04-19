David Warner Joins Seattle Orcas for MLC 2025

New Delhi: Veteran Australian opener David Warner is all set to begin a new chapter in his illustrious cricketing career. The 37-year-old has signed with the Seattle Orcas for the third edition of Major League Cricket (MLC) 2025, which will be held in the USA from June 12 to July 13.

Warner to Make MLC Debut This Season

This will mark Warner’s first appearance in Major League Cricket, a tournament that has seen significant growth in popularity since its inception in 2023. His signing is expected to be a major boost for the league as it continues to attract international stars.

Also Read: IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh Shines as Punjab Kings Crush RCB, Says Mark Boucher

Warner Brings Firepower and Experience to Seattle Orcas

One of the most prolific T20 batters of all time, David Warner has played 401 T20 matches globally, amassing 12,956 runs at a strike rate of 140.27. Renowned for his aggressive style and explosive starts, Warner is expected to strengthen the Orcas’ top order.

IPL 2025 Snub Doesn’t Slow Down Warner

Despite being the fourth-highest run-scorer in IPL history with 6,565 runs, Warner went unsold in the IPL 2025 auction. However, he remained in fine form elsewhere. He is currently captaining Karachi Kings in the PSL, scored 405 runs in the Big Bash League this season for Sydney Thunder, and was part of the title-winning Dubai Capitals squad in the ILT20 earlier this year.

Seattle Orcas Aim for a Comeback After Poor 2024 Season

The Seattle Orcas had a disappointing 2024 campaign, finishing at the bottom of the table with just one win from seven matches. In contrast, they had topped the standings in MLC 2023. With Warner on board, the franchise will be hoping to bounce back strong in 2025.

Warner Set to Play in Both MLC and The Hundred

In a scheduling boost, MLC 2025 won’t clash with The Hundred this year, allowing Warner to participate in both tournaments. He is also confirmed to play for London Spirit in the 100-ball format in England later this year.