IPL 2025: Arshdeep Singh Shines as Punjab Kings Crush RCB, Says Mark Boucher

New Delhi: Punjab Kings registered a dominant win over Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) in a rain-shortened IPL 2025 clash at M. Chinnaswamy Stadium, with pacer Arshdeep Singh earning praise from former South African cricketer Mark Boucher for his match-defining spell.

Arshdeep Singh Dismisses Kohli and Salt in Fiery Spell

Arshdeep Singh was instrumental in dismantling RCB’s top order, claiming the key wickets of Phil Salt and Virat Kohli. His spell of 2/23 in three overs set the tone for Punjab’s disciplined bowling attack. Boucher lauded Arshdeep’s adaptability and leadership, saying:

Also Read: Centre Faces Criticism for Silence on Kancha Gachibowli Forest Demolition in Hyderabad

“We spoke about him (Arshdeep) being a match-up to Phil Salt, and that’s exactly what he was tonight. He led the bowling unit well, picked up wickets, and the whole attack bowled aggressively,” Boucher told JioHotstar.

Punjab Kings Restrict RCB to 95/9 in 14-Overs Thriller

The match, reduced to 14 overs per side due to rain, saw RCB crumble to 95/9 despite a fighting 50 off 26 balls by Tim David. Marco Jansen, Yuzvendra Chahal, and Harpreet Brar supported Arshdeep with two wickets each, showcasing Punjab’s bowling depth.

Nehal Wadhera’s Blitz Seals Fifth Win for Punjab Kings

Chasing a modest target, Nehal Wadhera smashed a quickfire 33 off 19 balls, including three sixes and three boundaries, to guide Punjab Kings to their fifth win of IPL 2025. Boucher praised Wadhera’s fearless batting:

“Nehal Wadhera came in, and as we’ve seen so often, when he plays, he plays with freedom. He’s striking the ball very sweetly at the moment,” he added.

RCB Still Winless at Home in IPL 2025

The defeat added to RCB’s woes as they remain winless at home this season. Their batting collapse highlighted ongoing struggles with consistency, despite flashes of brilliance from individual players like Tim David.

Punjab Kings Eye Sixth Win in Reverse Fixture Against RCB

With momentum on their side, Punjab Kings will face RCB again in the reverse fixture on Sunday at the New PCA Stadium in New Chandigarh. Fans will be eager to see if Arshdeep Singh and the team can deliver another strong performance.