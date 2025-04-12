David Warner Responds to Trolls as He Gears Up for Pakistan Super League Debut

Karachi: In a major boost for the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Australia’s former opener David Warner is all set to make his long-awaited debut in the tournament. Warner will not only participate but will also lead Karachi Kings as captain in the 2025 edition of the PSL.

Having retired from international cricket in 2024, Warner is now available for franchise commitments, including the PSL, which he had previously missed due to international duties.

Warner Faces Question on “Trolling by Indians” Over PSL Participation

During his first press conference ahead of Karachi Kings’ opening match against Multan Sultans, led by Mohammad Rizwan, Warner was questioned by a Pakistani journalist about online trolling.

The reporter claimed that some Indian fans had trolled Warner for joining the PSL after going unsold in the IPL 2024 auction. Warner, however, dismissed the claim with poise.

Also Read: Justice for Nursing Students! Telangana Steps in After Mehdipatnam College Fraud

“This is the first I’ve heard of it. From my perspective, I want to play cricket. There’s an opportunity to come to PSL. My international calendar didn’t allow me to come earlier due to the timings. Now, I want to compete, captain the Karachi Kings, and hopefully we are able to win the trophy,” Warner stated.

Warner’s IPL Journey: Records and Achievements

Before being released ahead of the IPL 2024 auction, Warner represented Delhi Capitals and earlier Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the Indian Premier League. He led Delhi Capitals in 2023, stepping in after Rishabh Pant missed the season due to a serious car accident.

Warner remains IPL’s most successful overseas batter with 6,565 runs in 184 matches. His peak years came with SRH, where he also led the franchise to their maiden IPL title in 2016.

Warner’s PSL Entry a Huge Boost for Karachi Kings and the League

Warner’s arrival in the PSL not only adds global star power to the league but also boosts Karachi Kings’ hopes for a title run. With his wealth of experience, leadership skills, and explosive batting, Warner is expected to bring a new energy to the Kings’ camp.

Cricket fans are eagerly waiting to see how the Aussie veteran fares on Pakistan soil, as this marks a new chapter in his decorated franchise cricket journey.

Key Takeaways