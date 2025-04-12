Justice for Nursing Students! Telangana Steps in After Mehdipatnam College Fraud

Hyderabad: In a significant step toward justice, 63 female nursing students from BC, SC, and ST backgrounds—victims of the now-cancelled fraudulent Nightingale Nursing School in Mehdipatnam—have been relocated to government nursing institutions across Telangana, thanks to the Directorate of Medical Education (DME).

The relocation and counseling process began at 11:00 AM and concluded by 8:30 PM on April 11, 2025, at the DME office. The successful relocation brought relief and visible joy to the students and their families, as many of them are the first-generation learners pursuing professional education.

Only 32 Students Receive Original Certificates So Far

Out of the 63 affected students, only 32 received their original certificates (10th, Intermediate, Transfer Certificate, caste, income, and bonafide documents) on the same day. This limited release of certificates occurred after the intervention of the Commissioner of Police, Hyderabad, which forced the fraudulently run private college to partially comply with DME’s request.

However, the college continues to illegally withhold certificates of over 30 students, leaving them in administrative and legal limbo.

A Collective Effort of Governance and Civil Support

The rehabilitation of these students was made possible through the coordinated efforts of DME officials, nursing college principals, government bodies, and activists like Dr. Lubna Sarwath, along with support from the media, TPCC, and AICC Telangana teams.

“Their faces were beaming with joy. Their faith in the system has been restored,” shared Dr. Lubna Sarwath, social activist and Congress Party member.

Parents, overwhelmed with relief, expressed happiness that their daughters can now safely pursue the General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) course and fulfill their dream of becoming nurses.

Key Challenges That Still Need Urgent Attention

While the students begin their new academic journey on Tuesday, April 15, 2025, several unresolved issues remain, highlighting the need for ethical governance and societal accountability:

Lack of hostel accommodation for many of the relocated students

Remaining original certificates still held by the fraud college

Non-release of scholarship account access for current and former students Withholding of nursing certificates for students who graduated two years ago

Ongoing legal case: Despite cancellation by the government on March 7, 2025, the fraud Nightingale Nursing College has filed a petition in the Telangana High Court seeking permission to resume operations

Students Demand Justice Against Fraudulent College

The affected students and their families are calling on the Government of Telangana to:

Win the ongoing court battle

Pursue criminal action against the fraudulent college management

against the fraudulent college management Ensure that no future students face the same deceit, exploitation, and trauma

Their plea is a reminder that vigilant, ethical governance and an honest society are not just ideals but urgent necessities in ensuring educational justice.

The swift response from the Government of Telangana and the Department of Medical Education has not only given a new lease of life to 63 aspiring nurses but also highlighted the larger issues in private educational regulation. While their relocation is a huge relief, complete justice will be served only when all pending concerns are resolved and the fraudulent institution is held legally accountable.