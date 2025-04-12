June Will Decide Your Future – Telangana TET 2025 Dates Out!

Hyderabad: The Telangana Teacher Eligibility Test (TG TET) 2025 will be held from June 15 to 30, announced Director of School Education E.V. Narasimha Reddy. The online application process will begin on May 15 and continue until May 30, according to the official notification released on Friday.

The TET 2025 results are scheduled to be announced on July 27. A detailed information bulletin will be published on May 15 on the official website.

More Applications Expected This Year

Last year, the TG TET was held from May 20 to June 2, 2024, with 2,36,487 candidates appearing for both papers. With the District Selection Committee (DSC) recruitment notification expected soon, officials anticipate a higher number of applicants for TET 2025.

TG TET 2025 Application Fee Details

Rs 750 for one paper (either Paper-I or Paper-II)

Rs 1,000 for both papers

for both papers Payment must be made online at the time of application submission.

Candidates with B.Ed. qualifications are eligible to write both papers, and language pandits with the required qualifications can also apply.

TET 2025 Eligibility Criteria

The TET is conducted in two papers:

Paper-I Eligibility:

For candidates with Diploma in Elementary Education or Diploma in Education

or Qualifies candidates to teach Classes 1 to 5

Eligible for SGT (Secondary Grade Teacher) posts in DSC

Paper-II Eligibility:

For candidates with a Bachelor of Education (B.Ed.)

Qualifies candidates to teach higher classes (Classes 6 to 8)

Eligible for School Assistant posts in DSC

Candidates awaiting final results for these qualifications can also apply.

TG TET Exam Pattern and Qualifying Marks

Both Paper-I and Paper-II carry 150 multiple-choice questions for 150 marks

carry for The exam will be curated by the Director of School Education and TET Committee Chairperson

Qualifying Marks:

General Category : 60% and above

: 60% and above BC Category : 50% and above

: 50% and above SC/ST/PwD Categories: 40% and above

The TET Eligibility Certificate will now be valid for a lifetime, and TET scores carry a 20% weightage in teacher recruitment.

How to Apply for TG TET 2025

Candidates can apply and access full details by visiting the official Telangana school education website:

schooledu.telangana.gov.in