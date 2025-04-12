Yemen’s Houthis Claim Drone Attacks on Tel Aviv, Israel

Sanaa: Yemen’s Houthi group has claimed responsibility for launching drone attacks targeting Israeli military sites in Tel Aviv, according to a statement released on Friday by Houthi military spokesperson Yahya Sarea.

The operation, reportedly carried out by the Houthi Air Force, involved two drones and was aimed at two Israeli military targets in central Israel. The group stated the attacks were conducted in solidarity with the Palestinian people amid the ongoing conflict in Gaza.

“Our Air Force carried out a qualitative military operation against two Israeli military targets in Tel Aviv, using two drones,” Sarea said via Houthi-run Al-Masirah TV.

Drone Intercepted Near Dead Sea, Jordan Confirms Crash

According to Israel’s Channel 12 News, at least one of the drones was intercepted near the Dead Sea, within Jordanian airspace, before reaching its intended target in Israel. Later in the day, the Jordanian army confirmed that an unidentified drone had crashed in the Ma’in area of the Madaba governorate, located near the Dead Sea. No casualties were reported.

Escalation Follows Intensified Strikes in Gaza

This development comes amid a broader escalation of hostilities in the region. Since Israel resumed heavy airstrikes on the Gaza Strip in March, the Houthis have intensified their attacks on Israeli and American targets.

Earlier Friday, the Houthis also claimed to have launched attacks on the USS Harry S. Truman aircraft carrier and other US warships operating in the northern Red Sea. These claims, however, were swiftly denied by the US Central Command.

“The strike group of the aircraft carrier continues non-stop 24/7 operations against the Houthis despite the Houthis’ outlandish claims,” the US Central Command stated on social media platform X.

U.S. Airstrikes Target Houthi Strongholds Across Yemen

In response to the increasing threat, the United States carried out a series of airstrikes across Houthi-controlled areas of Yemen. Houthi media reported that over 30 airstrikes were launched on Friday alone, hitting locations in and around the capital Sanaa, as well as the provinces of Marib and Hodeidah.

In Sanaa, local residents described hearing fighter jets overhead, followed by explosions, as strikes hit the Mount Nuqum, Bani Hashish, and Sanhan districts.

“All that we hear is the sound of a speeding missile less than a second before it hits and explodes. Then we hear the sound of fighter jets in full throttle,” a resident named Mohamed told Xinhua.

Houthis Demand Ceasefire in Gaza

The Houthis, who control northern Yemen, have linked their attacks to the ongoing war in Gaza. They reiterated their position that all attacks would cease if Israel ends its military operations in Gaza and allows humanitarian aid—including food and medicine—into the besieged Palestinian territory.

As tensions in the Middle East continue to rise, the Houthis’ growing involvement in regional conflict underscores the broader geopolitical ramifications of the war in Gaza. With increasing drone attacks, international naval confrontations, and retaliatory airstrikes, the potential for further escalation remains high.