Israel Orders Mass Evacuation in Gaza City as Military Strikes Intensify

Jerusalem: The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday issued an urgent evacuation order for residents in eastern Gaza City, warning of ongoing military operations targeting what it described as Hamas infrastructure.

In a post on social media platform X (formerly Twitter), IDF Arabic-language spokesperson Avichay Adraee urged residents to evacuate westward immediately.

“The IDF is working intensively in your areas to destroy terrorist infrastructure. For your safety, you must evacuate immediately to the known shelter centres in western Gaza City,” he wrote.

IDF Claims Killing of Hamas Sniper Commander in Rafah

In a related development, the IDF confirmed the death of Ahmad Iyad Muhammad Farhat, a senior Hamas militant, during an operation in Tel al-Sultan refugee camp located in the southern Rafah region.

Farhat was reportedly Hamas’ head of sniper operations for the Tel al-Sultan Battalion and was allegedly involved in orchestrating attacks against Israeli forces, according to an IDF statement.

Israeli Forces Conduct Widespread Strikes Across Gaza

Since Thursday, the IDF has conducted extensive operations across both southern and northern Gaza Strip, targeting militant positions. The military stated that it had:

Killed several Hamas operatives

Neutralized booby-trapped buildings

Dismantled tunnel networks and infrastructure

These actions are part of Israel’s ongoing strategy to weaken Hamas’ operational capabilities amid the prolonged conflict.

Hamas Commander Killed in Gaza City Airstrike

In another high-profile strike, the IDF and Israeli Security Agency (Shin Bet) announced the killing of Haitham Razek Abd al-Karim Sheikh Khalil, commander of Hamas’ Shejaiya Battalion, on Wednesday.

The joint statement revealed that the strike hit a command-and-control center located about one kilometer from Israeli forces operating in Gaza City.

According to Israeli officials, Khalil was a key figure in:

The October 7, 2023 infiltration into Kibbutz Nahal Oz

Tunnel warfare and platoon-level command

and platoon-level command Coordinating attacks on Israeli civilians and soldiers

He reportedly assumed command of the Shejaiya Battalion after the deaths of former commanders Jamil Wadia and Fahim Farhat.

Military Tensions Rise as Evacuations Ordered

The situation in Gaza continues to escalate as Israel intensifies its military campaign and targets high-ranking Hamas leaders. With evacuation orders now in effect for parts of Gaza City, the humanitarian situation remains critical.

The latest operations come amid growing international concern and calls for de-escalation, even as Israeli forces press forward with targeted strikes aimed at crippling Hamas’ operational capabilities.