DCP South Zone Visits Jamia Nizamia, Appreciates 150-Year-Old Institution’s Educational Legacy

Hyderabad: Sri Kiran Khare, IPS, Deputy Commissioner of Police (South Zone), visited Jamia Nizamia, the 150-year-old historic Islamic university located in Hyderabad’s Old City. During the visit, he met Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, the Chancellor of Jamia Nizamia, and reviewed various sections of the campus.

Jamia Nizamia, established in 1876, is one of India’s oldest Islamic educational institutions, known for its scholarly contributions and preservation of classical Islamic literature.

DCP Reviews Campus, Meets Scholars and Management

During his inspection, DCP Kiran Khare visited the key academic blocks, library, and administrative areas. He interacted with senior scholars including Moulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed, and committee members responsible for managing the institution.

DCP Kiran Khare said during his interaction that he was delighted to see the beautiful four-acre campus of Jamia Nizamia. He expressed particular happiness over the fact that the institution preserves manuscripts that are nearly seven hundred years old, along with modern academic books. He added that the Jamia Nizamia library houses valuable books not only on Islamic studies, fiqh, Hadith, and the Qur’an, but also on the Mahabharata and Ramayana — a testament to the institution’s rich scholarly legacy.

The DCP praised Jamia Nizamia’s contribution to nurturing moral values, brotherhood, and harmony among students.

Jamia Nizamia’s Rich Scholarly Heritage Appreciated

Kiran Khare highlighted that Jamia Nizamia houses an impressive library with books on:

Qur’an and Hadith

Fiqh and Islamic jurisprudence

Classical literature and dictionaries

Manuscripts from centuries-old scholars

He described the institution as a “valuable heritage of the Old City,” contributing not only to education but also to the promotion of harmony within society.

DCP Thanks Jamia Nizamia for Cooperation With South Zone Police

The DCP publicly thanked Maulana Mufti Khaleel Ahmed and the management for their continuous cooperation with the South Zone Police in maintaining peace, communal harmony, and public order in the region.

He noted that the support of respected institutions like Jamia Nizamia plays a major role in strengthening social unity.

Message to Youth: Choose Education, Avoid Negative Influences

Speaking about community development, Kiran Khare emphasized the need for youth to focus on:

Education and skill development

Employment opportunities

Avoiding drugs, ganja, and other harmful addictions

Staying away from negative influences

He encouraged young people of Old City to contribute towards making Hyderabad a model city through positive engagement and disciplined academic efforts.

Jamia Nizamia Administration Welcomes the DCP

The Chancellor, committee members, president, secretary, and chairman of Jamia Nizamia welcomed the DCP and briefed him about the institution’s ongoing educational activities, student programs, and reforms aimed at improving academic standards.