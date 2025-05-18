Deadly Blasts Averted in Hyderabad: Telangana Police Nab Terror Suspects

Hyderabad/Vizianagaram: In a major Counterintelligence kthrough, the Telangana Counter Intelligence (CI) unit successfully foiled a planned bomb attack in Hyderabad, arresting two individuals linked to the conspiracy. The swift and secretive operation has averted what could have been a devastating incident in the city.

Two Suspects Arrested in Hyderabad Blast Plot

The two suspects — Siraj-ur-Rehman (29) from Vizianagaram and Syed Sameer (28) from Hyderabad — were arrested by the Counterintelligence sleuths for planning a series of explosions in the city. According to police reports, the duo had sourced explosive materials from Vizianagaram and were plotting coordinated blasts in Hyderabad.

Saudi-Based ICC Module Linked to Plot

Investigations revealed that both accused had been receiving remote instructions from a Saudi-based ICC module, indicating the possibility of international terror links. This raises concerns about transnational networks influencing local elements.

Explosive Materials Seized During Raid

In a targeted raid at a residential location, Telangana police seized explosive substances including:

Ammonia

Sulphur

Aluminium powder

These are commonly used in homemade improvised explosive devices (IEDs), confirming the suspects’ intent to cause mass destruction.

Telangana Police Earn Praise for Preventing a Potential Disaster

Authorities have confirmed that both men will be produced in court. Officials emphasized that the quick action of the Telangana Counter Intelligence department likely saved many lives.

“This operation showcases the vigilance and efficiency of our forces in neutralizing potential threats before they materialize,” a senior official said.

What’s Next in the Investigation?

The police are now digging deeper into the Saudi-based ICC network and whether more individuals in India may be linked to this plot. Forensic analysis of seized materials and digital communications is underway.