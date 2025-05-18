Jubilee Hills MLA’s Election Win at Risk: Court Calls for New Investigation

Hyderabad: In a major legal development, the Hyderabad High Court has ruled that there is prima facie evidence in the election petition filed against Maganti Gopinath, the MLA from Jubilee Hills constituency, stating that it cannot be rejected at the outset. The court dismissed Gopinath’s interim plea seeking the rejection of the petition and emphasized that the allegations warrant a full investigation.

Maganti Gopinath’s Plea Challenged in Supreme Court

The case, originally filed by Congress candidate Mohammed Azharuddin and a local voter V. Naveen Yadav, alleges electoral irregularities during the 2023 Assembly elections. Gopinath had earlier moved the Supreme Court on September 18, 2024, after the High Court refused to reject the election petition at the preliminary stage.

On March 19, 2025, the Supreme Court set aside the earlier High Court ruling and ordered a fresh inquiry in accordance with Rule 11 of the Civil Procedure Code (CPC). Following this, Justice K. Lakshman heard the case afresh in the High Court.

Also Read: Fire Horror in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy, KTR Respond to Gulzar Houz Tragedy

Allegations of EVM Tampering and Procedural Violations

Azharuddin’s legal counsel submitted that 26 EVMs were under question, with another 39 booths allegedly affected by tampering. It was argued that:

There was a discrepancy between VVPAT slips and the EVM count provided to polling agents.

provided to polling agents. Control units and ballot units were mismatched , raising questions about electoral transparency.

, raising questions about electoral transparency. New EVMs were reportedly installed without agent consent in many booths.

in many booths. In four booths, electronic units were faulty but counting continued regardless.

regardless. Seal tampering and missing seals were also reported.

Despite written complaints submitted on December 3 and January 2, the Returning Officer failed to take corrective action, the counsel claimed.

Voter Alleges False Information in Election Affidavit

In a separate petition, voter V. Naveen Yadav accused Maganti Gopinath of misrepresenting educational qualifications and personal details in his election affidavit. It was alleged that:

Gopinath originally stated he had a degree , but later claimed intermediate qualification .

, but later claimed . Details about marital status and assets were also said to be incomplete or incorrect.

High Court Allows Election Petition to Proceed

After hearing both sides, the High Court ruled:

“The petitioner has submitted sufficient evidence to hear the election petition. These will be proved in the process of investigation. Therefore, the election petition cannot be rejected at the outset.”

With this, the High Court has dismissed Maganti Gopinath’s plea to quash the petition.

Gopinath Files Fresh Petition in Supreme Court

Unwilling to accept the High Court’s decision, Maganti Gopinath has once again moved the Supreme Court, challenging the dismissal of his interim application. The apex court is expected to hear the matter in the coming weeks.