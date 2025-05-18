Fire Horror in Hyderabad: CM Revanth Reddy, KTR Respond to Gulzar Houz Tragedy

Hyderabad: Telangana Chief Minister A. Revanth Reddy and BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao expressed deep sorrow over the devastating fire accident that occurred at Gulzar Houz in Hyderabad’s Old City. The tragic incident has claimed multiple lives and left several others injured.

CM Revanth Reddy Directs Officials to Expedite Rescue Efforts

Reacting swiftly to the tragic incident, Chief Minister Revanth Reddy instructed officials to prioritize rescue operations and ensure the safety of families trapped in the fire. He also directed the Health Department to make arrangements for better medical treatment for the injured.

“All arrangements should be made to offer the best possible treatment to those injured,” said the Chief Minister.

KT Rama Rao Says He Is ‘Shocked and Pained’ by the Tragedy

BRS Working President K.T. Rama Rao (KTR) took to X (formerly Twitter) to share his condolences and express shock over the incident.

“Details emerging out of Gulzar Houz fire tragedy in Old City are very sad. My heartfelt condolences to the families of the victims. Wishing a speedy recovery to those injured,” KTR posted.

He further stated,

“Hoping and praying that this fire would be contained very soon. BRS team will be available for anything that you may need.”

Officials and Rescue Teams Continue Relief Efforts

Following the directives from the Chief Minister, emergency teams including firefighters, police, and medical personnel have been deployed to manage the crisis. An investigation is likely to be launched to determine the cause of the fire and assess safety compliance at the affected location.