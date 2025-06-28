Deadly blood cancer can now be detected early with blood test: Study

New Delhi: In a major medical breakthrough, scientists from Israel and the US have developed a simple blood test capable of detecting a person’s risk of developing leukaemia, a deadly form of blood cancer. The findings were published in the prestigious journal Nature Medicine and reported by Xinhua news agency.

Moving Beyond Painful Bone Marrow Sampling

The new test could potentially replace the current invasive diagnostic method—bone marrow sampling. This traditional method requires local anaesthesia and can cause significant discomfort and pain. The newly developed test offers a non-invasive alternative, using a standard blood sample to identify early warning signs.

Also Read: Election Commission Conducting NRC Through Voter List Drive, Says Asaduddin Owaisi

Focus on Myelodysplastic Syndrome (MDS)

The research team from the Weizmann Institute of Science in Israel concentrated on myelodysplastic syndrome (MDS). This age-related condition occurs when blood-forming stem cells do not develop properly and can progress to acute myeloid leukaemia (AML)—a common and aggressive form of blood cancer in adults.

Rare Circulating Stem Cells Hold the Key

Researchers discovered that rare stem cells which occasionally exit the bone marrow and enter the bloodstream can be analysed to detect signs of disease. These circulating stem cells carry valuable information about early MDS development.

Advanced Genetic Sequencing Enables Early Detection

Using cutting-edge single-cell genetic sequencing, scientists were able to study these rare cells in a regular blood sample. This method allowed them to spot early molecular changes associated with MDS, potentially allowing for much earlier and more accurate diagnosis.

Biological Clock and Gender Differences in Cancer Risk

The study also found that these stem cells function like a biological clock, reflecting an individual’s chronological age. Interestingly, the team observed that in men, these cellular changes appear earlier than in women, which may explain why blood cancers are more frequently diagnosed in males.

“The migrating stem cells can serve as a clock for our chronological age, and in males, their population changes earlier than in women in a way that increases the risk of cancer,” said Dr. Nili Furer, Weizmann Institute.

Potential for Broader Use in Age-Related Blood Disorders

Researchers believe this new blood test could eventually help detect other age-related blood disorders, not just MDS or leukaemia. It may also improve early intervention and treatment outcomes in the future.

Global Clinical Trials Underway

The team confirmed that the blood test is currently undergoing large-scale clinical trials at various medical centres around the world to validate its effectiveness and reliability.