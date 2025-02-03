Delhi Assembly Elections 2025: Campaigning Ends Today as Parties Make Final Push

New Delhi: The high-stakes battle for the Delhi Assembly Elections is nearing its climax, with campaigning set to end at 5:00 p.m. today.

The three major political parties—Aam Aadmi Party (AAP), Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), and Congress—are making their final push to woo voters ahead of the crucial polls scheduled for February 5.

The outcome of this election will determine the leadership of the national capital for the next five years, with key political figures and parties vying for dominance.

The counting of votes and the announcement of results will take place on February 8.

Arvind Kejriwal Seeks Fourth Consecutive Term for AAP

AAP National Convenor and former Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal is looking to secure a fourth consecutive term in office. His party, which has dominated Delhi politics since 2015, is banking on its governance model, welfare schemes, and development projects to win voter trust once again.

On the final day of campaigning, Kejriwal is scheduled to address public meetings in the Chhatarpur and Kalkaji Assembly constituencies, where AAP faces strong competition from BJP and Congress candidates. His outreach efforts are aimed at consolidating AAP’s voter base before the model code of conduct comes into full effect.

Key Contests to Watch in Delhi Assembly Elections 2025

Kalkaji Assembly Constituency

Kalkaji is one of the most hotly contested seats in Delhi, with AAP’s sitting MLA and Chief Minister Atishi seeking re-election for a second consecutive term. Atishi, a prominent face in Delhi politics, first won the seat in 2020 by a margin of over 11,000 votes, defeating the BJP’s Dharambir Singh.

This time, she faces stiff competition from BJP’s Ramesh Bidhuri and Congress’ Alka Lamba. The BJP has been focusing on attacking AAP’s governance, while the Congress is trying to reclaim lost ground in the constituency.

Chhatarpur Assembly Constituency

The Chhatarpur constituency is another crucial battleground, featuring a three-way contest between AAP’s Brahm Singh Tanwar, BJP’s Kartar Singh Tanwar, and Congress’ Rajender Singh Tanwar.

A significant development in this constituency is that Kartar Singh Tanwar, who won the seat on an AAP ticket in 2020, switched allegiance to the BJP last year. Now contesting as a BJP candidate, his presence adds an interesting dynamic to the electoral contest.

BJP’s Last-Minute Campaign Blitz

As the deadline for campaigning approaches, the BJP is going all out to make a final impact. Union Home Minister Amit Shah is leading the charge, holding three crucial public meetings in Jangpura, Bijwasan, and Dwarka Assembly constituencies.

The BJP’s campaign has focused on issues such as law and order, corruption allegations against AAP leaders, and promises of better infrastructure and governance. The party is aiming to make significant inroads into AAP’s voter base by highlighting perceived shortcomings of the current government.

Congress Struggles to Regain Lost Ground

The Congress, which once dominated Delhi politics, is attempting to rebuild its presence in the capital. With no major electoral victories in recent years, the party is relying on veteran leaders and grassroots campaigning to regain relevance. Senior Congress leaders have been actively campaigning across various constituencies, hoping to reclaim some of their traditional strongholds.

Delhi Elections 2025: What’s at Stake?

The Delhi Assembly elections are being closely watched as a litmus test for the performance of the AAP government. With key issues like education, healthcare, pollution control, and water supply taking center stage, voters will decide whether Kejriwal’s governance model remains their preferred choice.

For the BJP, a strong performance in Delhi would boost its morale ahead of the 2024 Lok Sabha elections. Meanwhile, Congress hopes to regain lost relevance in the capital’s political landscape.

Final Countdown: Voter Turnout and Expectations

With just hours left before the campaigning deadline, all parties are pulling out their final strategies to sway undecided voters. The voter turnout in the 2020 Delhi elections was 62.59%, and political analysts expect a similar or slightly higher turnout this time.

As the campaign dust settles, all eyes are now on February 5, when the citizens of Delhi will cast their votes. The fate of the candidates and their respective parties will be decided when the results are declared on February 8.

Stay tuned for the latest updates on Delhi Assembly Elections 2025, voter trends, and key highlights from the electoral battle.