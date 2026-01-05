Delhi Assembly Winter Session begins amid pollution row and CAG reports showdown

New Delhi: The winter session of the Delhi Legislative Assembly began on Monday, setting the stage for high stakes debates on a range of pressing issues, including air pollution, environmental concerns, and also the Comptroller and Auditor General (CAG) reports related to the ‘Sheesh Mahal’ and the Delhi Jal Board.

The four-day session is scheduled to continue until January 8.

Ahead of the commencement of the proceedings, Chief Minister Rekha Gupta urged legislators from both the ruling party and the Opposition to engage responsibly and ensure meaningful deliberations.

Speaking to reporters, she said, “I would like to say that both the ruling and opposition parties should fulfil their respective responsibilities, and there should be a constructive and positive discussion on the very important issues facing Delhi.”

She emphasised that the Assembly should serve as a platform for addressing public concerns and shaping policy.

“All the MLAs should raise the problems of their respective constituencies in the House, and this session of the Legislative Assembly is convened for policymaking and implementation, where very important bills and discussions will take place,” Gupta said.

Highlighting the government’s intent to involve all legislators, the Chief Minister added, “The government itself has initiated this discussion, and all the MLAs should play a meaningful role in it, so that we can all work together to find better solutions for Delhi.”

Calling the session crucial for the capital, she said, “It is our collective responsibility to utilise every moment of it in the best interest of Delhi.”

The Opposition, however, is ready to aggressively raise the issue of deteriorating air quality, as the national capital continues to grapple with severe Air Quality Index (AQI) levels, triggering serious health concerns among residents.

While the ruling party struck an optimistic note and appealed for constructive debate, Opposition MLAs, led by Leader of Opposition Atishi, arrived at the Assembly wearing face masks to underline the gravity of the worsening pollution.

Speaking to reporters, Atishi said, “The people of Delhi have been unable to breathe properly for the past four months. Children are suffocating, and the lives of the elderly are at risk. Hospitals like AIIMS are saying that life in Delhi is becoming difficult. But what is the Delhi government doing? They are manipulating the AQI monitors.”

She further alleged lapses in pollution control measures, saying, “GRAP is not being implemented properly. Because of all this, the Delhiites are forced to wear these masks to protect themselves from rising levels of pollution in the city. Today, the AAP MLAs are wearing these masks to present the problems of the people.”

BJP, meanwhile, has remained firm on pushing for discussions on the CAG reports, particularly those related to the Sheesh Mahal, what it described as “corruption” under the previous AAP government.

Deputy Speaker Mohan Singh Bisht said that the CAG reports would be tabled on Tuesday.

“Today, the Lieutenant Governor will deliver the speech, and the time for debate on it will be given tomorrow. The rest of the reports will also be discussed tomorrow. We will decide on the agenda today,” he told IANS.

BJP MLA Satish Upadhyay told IANS, “Today, the Lieutenant Governor will deliver the address, and the Business Advisory Committee will meet. When the CAG report comes, there will certainly be constructive discussions on it, and any irregularities or misdeeds of previous governments revealed by the CAG will not be overlooked.”

BJP MLA Anil Sharma called today “an important day”, stating, “The discussions, especially on the CAG report and ‘Sheesh Mahal’, will inform the people of Delhi about the extent of the previous mismanagement and corruption that held the city back.”

BJP MLA Chandan Kumar Choudhary said the Rekha Gupta-led government was working relentlessly to transform Delhi into a progressive city.

“However, over the past 11 years, the previous government was involved in scams, and the CAG report will be presented, highlighting those scams,” he added.

With sharp exchanges expected on pollution and accountability, the winter session is poised to be a politically charged one.