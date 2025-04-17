Delhi Government Cracks Down on ‘Dummy Schooling’ and Unlawful Fee Hikes in Private Schools

New Delhi: The Delhi government has launched a major crackdown on private schools allegedly involved in admitting students without requiring regular attendance — a practice widely referred to as ‘dummy schooling.’ Authorities have begun issuing notices and are moving toward de-recognizing institutions found violating regulations.

Over 20 Schools Under Scanner for Dummy Admissions

According to officials, more than 20 private schools in Delhi are under investigation for facilitating irregular or dummy admissions, where students are enrolled but not required to attend classes regularly. So far, notices have been issued to 10 schools, and the process of de-recognition is underway for several of them.

Authorities emphasized that this practice undermines the education system and negatively impacts students from the Economically Weaker Section (EWS), who are often neglected in such institutions.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta Orders Strict Action Against Fee Hikes

The crackdown follows a recent directive from Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, who ordered strict action against schools accused of arbitrary fee hikes and student harassment.

“It is completely unacceptable for any school to mentally harass parents or students, threaten them with expulsion, or increase fees without following due process,” said CM Gupta during a Jan Samvaad at her residence.

During the public hearing, several parents complained about unjust fee hikes, harassment by school authorities, and lack of transparency in the admission process.

Government Reiterates Commitment to Enforcing Education Laws

CM Gupta reiterated that the government is committed to enforcing laws and protecting students’ rights. She confirmed that notices have been issued to all schools against whom complaints were received.

“There are rules and laws in place, which must be followed. If any school is found violating them, it will face consequences,” she stated.

What Is Dummy Schooling and Why It’s a Concern

Dummy schooling typically refers to a practice where students are enrolled in schools only to appear for board exams, while they pursue coaching or other academic programs elsewhere. This model is non-compliant with education norms and often deprives students of holistic learning and accountability.

Educational experts have raised concerns that such setups create loopholes in the system, allowing institutions to profit while neglecting student development and attendance.