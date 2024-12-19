Delhi-NCR on ventilator as air quality turns toxic

New Delhi: According to the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the air quality in India’s capital, Delhi, has plummeted to hazardous levels, with the average Air Quality Index (AQI) recorded at 448 at 7 A.M. on Thursday.

The situation in the National Capital Region (NCR) cities also remains critical, with Haryana’s Faridabad at 289, Gurugram at 370 and Uttar Pradesh’s Ghaziabad at 386, Greater Noida at 351, and Noida at 366.

In Delhi, most areas are grappling with severe air pollution, with AQI levels ranging between 400 and 500 which falls in the ‘severe plus’ category.

Alarming figures have been reported from Anand Vihar (478), Ashok Vihar (472), Bawana (454), Burari Crossing (473), Mathura Road (467), Dr. Karni Singh Shooting Range (451), Dwarka Sector 8 (460), ITO (475), Jahangirpuri (478), and Punjabi Bagh (476). Other notable locations include Nehru Nagar (485), Rohini (470), Vikas Marg (466), and Vivek Vihar (475).

These figures indicate hazardous air quality, which poses severe health risks to residents, particularly vulnerable groups such as children, the elderly, and those with respiratory conditions.

The severe air pollution coincided with cold weather conditions, as Delhi-NCR experienced fluctuating humidity levels. Earlier on Wednesday the minimum temperature in some areas was recorded above 5 degrees Celsius.

Calm winds and high humidity contributed to shallow fog in various parts of Delhi-NCR, further worsening pollution levels.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) warned that the smoggy conditions may persist in the coming days, with a potential intensification of the cold wave.

The situation underscores the urgent need for pollution control measures as Delhi-NCR residents grapple with hazardous air quality and health risks.

The CPCB classifies an AQI over 400 as “severe,” highlighting serious health risks for all residents. Authorities have urged strict enforcement of anti-pollution measures and advised residents, particularly vulnerable groups, to limit outdoor activities.

With winter intensifying and pollution levels rising, Delhi-NCR’s battle with smog remains a pressing concern.