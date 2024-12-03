Delhi Air Quality Index (AQI) at 274: Capital’s Air Remains in ‘Poor’ Category

New Delhi: Delhi continues to grapple with deteriorating air quality as the average Air Quality Index (AQI) for the national capital was recorded at 274, categorized as “poor,” according to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB).

The toxic air has raised concerns among residents and authorities alike, prompting the enforcement of stringent measures under the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4).

Delhi’s AQI Levels: A Detailed Breakdown

The AQI levels in Delhi-NCR highlight the gravity of the pollution crisis:

Poor AQI Levels Across the City: The city’s average AQI hovered around 274 till 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday.

The city’s average AQI hovered around 274 till 7:30 a.m. on Tuesday. Areas with Critical Levels: Eight regions recorded AQI levels between 300 and 400 , categorized as “very poor.” Bawana (305) Jahangirpuri (307) Mundka (325) Nehru Nagar (304) RK Puram (303) Rohini (302) Shadipur (342) Siri Fort (306)

Eight regions recorded AQI levels between , categorized as “very poor.” Moderate to Poor Levels Elsewhere: Major areas recorded AQI levels between 200 and 300 , including: Alipur (272) Anand Vihar (293) Ashok Vihar (285) Chandni Chowk (249) Mathura Road (235) Dwarka Sector 8 (299)



Delhi NCR Air Quality: Neighboring Cities Not Spared

The air quality in Delhi’s neighboring regions also remains a concern:

Faridabad: 255

255 Gurugram: 222

222 Ghaziabad: 181

181 Greater Noida: 195

195 Noida: 162

Understanding AQI Categories

The CPCB categorizes AQI levels as follows:

Good (0-50): Minimal impact.

Minimal impact. Satisfactory (51-100): Minor breathing discomfort for sensitive individuals.

Minor breathing discomfort for sensitive individuals. Moderate (101-200): Breathing discomfort for people with respiratory issues.

Breathing discomfort for people with respiratory issues. Poor (201-300): Discomfort to most individuals on prolonged exposure.

Discomfort to most individuals on prolonged exposure. Very Poor (301-400): Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure.

Respiratory illness on prolonged exposure. Severe (401-450): Serious health effects for the entire population.

Serious health effects for the entire population. Severe Plus (450+): Emergency conditions, impacting even healthy individuals.

Enforcement of GRAP-4: Tackling the Pollution Crisis

The Supreme Court has directed strict implementation of Stage 4 of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP-4) to mitigate the pollution crisis. Key measures include:

Restricting Construction Activities: All non-essential construction and demolition projects have been halted to control dust pollution.

All non-essential construction and demolition projects have been halted to control dust pollution. Truck Entry Ban: Non-essential trucks are banned from entering Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or using cleaner fuels like LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electricity.

Non-essential trucks are banned from entering Delhi, except those carrying essential goods or using cleaner fuels like LNG, CNG, BS-VI diesel, or electricity. Industrial Emissions: Stricter controls on industrial emissions, particularly from high-polluting units.

The Supreme Court has warned officials of legal consequences for lapses in enforcing GRAP-4 guidelines, emphasizing the urgency of the situation.

Sources of Pollution and Challenges

The air quality crisis in Delhi stems from several factors:

Vehicular Emissions: A major contributor to particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) levels.

A major contributor to particulate matter (PM2.5 and PM10) levels. Construction Dust: Ongoing infrastructure projects worsen the situation.

Ongoing infrastructure projects worsen the situation. Seasonal Crop Burning: Agricultural stubble burning in neighboring states continues to impact air quality.

Agricultural stubble burning in neighboring states continues to impact air quality. Weather Conditions: Calm winds and lower temperatures trap pollutants, exacerbating the smog.

Health Implications and Public Advisory

Residents, especially those with pre-existing respiratory or cardiovascular conditions, are advised to:

Limit outdoor activities during peak pollution hours.

Use air purifiers indoors and wear N95 masks when stepping out.

Stay hydrated and consume a diet rich in antioxidants to combat the harmful effects of pollution.

Conclusion: A Call for Collective Action

Delhi’s air quality crisis is a stark reminder of the urgent need for sustainable urban planning, stricter environmental regulations, and public awareness. While GRAP-4 measures are a step in the right direction, long-term solutions are essential to combat the city’s recurring pollution woes.

For real-time updates on AQI levels and health advisories, follow CPCB’s official website or mobile application.