Delhi Police bust interstate cyber fraud syndicate; 3 arrested

New Delhi: Delhi Police on Monday busted an interstate cyber fraud syndicate and arrested three accused involved in duping job seekers by offering fake overseas employment opportunities.

With the arrests, the police also recovered mobile phones, laptops and cash linked to the crime.

According to a statement issued by the South-West District Police, a team from the Cyber Police Station, South-West District successfully exposed the syndicate and arrested three individuals — Ketan Deepak Kumar (24), a resident of Gujarat; Sanjib Mondal (34), from West Bengal; and Ravi Kumar Mishra (29), from Gurugram.

The trio was allegedly involved in duping job seekers by offering fake overseas employment opportunities. Police recovered six mobile phones (including a calling device), two laptops, and Rs 50,000, believed to be proceeds from the fraud.

The cheated money was routed through mule bank accounts arranged by the syndicate with the assistance of a banker involved in the operation, police said.

The case originated after a complaint by A.K. Sahai, who had lost his job during the COVID-19 pandemic and was searching for work abroad. He received a WhatsApp message from a group titled ‘FLYABROAD 6’, where a person posing as Edutech Consultant and group admin Aades Srivastava promised overseas job placements.

Sahai was offered a Chef/Cook visa for New Zealand for Rs 2.80 lakh. To make the offer appear legitimate, the accused shared fake visa documents and company registration papers. Trusting these, the complainant transferred Rs 1.80 lakh, after which communication abruptly stopped. Upon verification, the documents, including the offer letter and travel ticket, were found to be fake, the police mentioned.

Based on the complaint, FIR No. 101/25 dated 07.10.25 under Sections 318(4)/319(2) and 61(2) BNS, PS Cyber/SW was registered, and investigation began.

A special team comprising SI Amit Kumar, HC Sanjay, HC Sonu Kumar and HC Sachin — was formed under the supervision of Inspector Pravesh Kaushik (SHO, Cyber SWD) and overall guidance of ACP Vijay Pal Tomar.

The authorities said that the team conducted a detailed technical investigation, analysing WhatsApp numbers and financial transactions. The cheated amount was first deposited into a mule account in Yes Bank and later transferred to another Yes Bank account to conceal its source. The investigation traced account holders to Gurugram and device locations to Anand district in Gujarat.

After continuous surveillance, the first accused, Ketan Deepak Kumar, was arrested from Rishikesh, Uttarakhand, on November 9 with the primary calling device. His interrogation led to the arrest of the second accused, Sanjib Mondal, from Kolkata on November 13, officials said.

The third accused, banker Ravi Kumar Mishra, who facilitated the opening of mule accounts, was arrested in Gurugram on November 17. According to police, all three worked together to lure victims with fraudulent job offers and launder the funds using layered account transfers, they added.

Ketan Deepak Kumar is a B.Tech (CS) dropout with a diploma in Computer Applications and works as a travel agent. He coordinated mule accounts and financial routing.

Sanjib Mondal, an MBA graduate from Doon Business School, impersonated Edutech Kiran KV, communicated with victims and convinced them to transfer money.

Ravi Kumar Mishra, a B.Sc. graduate and Assistant Manager at Sarvodaya Bank, was earlier employed with Yes Bank, opened accounts using forged documents and provided access to the syndicate in exchange for commission.